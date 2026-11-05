Ramayana: Did Alia Bhatt Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Film In Theatres? Viral Picture Sparks Buzz

While its validity is unknown, netizens dubbed her a 'proud wifey' as she watched the film. A social media user rushed to X (previously Twitter) to post a purported photo of actress Alia Bhatt viewing her husband Ranbir Kapoor's forthcoming film, Ramayana. However, the image's validity could not be independently confirmed. Alia is reportedly seen in the photo reclining in a chair at a movie theater, appearing to be enjoying the flick.

In the supposed photo, Alia appears to be holding her hands over her face, as if she is surprised or amazed by something. Other viewers may be seen sporting 3D glasses as they watch the film.

The user shared the picture on X with the caption, "Alia Bhatt watching Ramayana!" When another user asked, "Real?", the original poster replied, "Yes." Another user claimed to have spotted filmmaker Amar Kaushik seated in the row below. Reacting to the alleged picture, one user wrote, "Wifey so amazed seeing her hubby creating history with coming days." Another called her a "Proud wifey."

Alia Bhatt watching #Ramayana! HATE ME! (@HotChiliPepperx) November 4, 2026

Alia Bhatt makes a charming entrance at a special screening of her husband Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana in Mumbai on November 3, 2026. Melanie Perkins, CEO of Canva, believes that new technology is changing what individuals can create, how they produce it, and what they expect from the products they use.

Basic men requirement - having a supportive wifey by your side to witness & amp; celebrate your success!♥️ ♛ ✧ ꩜ ☼ ☘︎ (@AliaQueenie1) November 4, 2026

Accompanied by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, the actress wore Anavila's subdued green linen saree with acontrasting blue border. She matched it with Rimple's raw-silver-adorned halter-neck top and Harpreet's Rah Jewels. Alia kept her accessories simple, finishing with bold earrings, open wavy hair, and a little turquoise bindi.

@HotChiliPepperx Neeche Amar Koushik haath fold karke dekh raha♥️

- Tweetviraj (Kolkata's GiggleSnort) (@fluid_movie) November 4, 2026

Ramayana: Part 1 opened in theatres worldwide today, November 5, 2026. The 3-hour-and-15-minute film has grossed Rs. 5.44 crore at the box office (as of 8 a.m.), with 2,903 showings in theatres. So far, the film has grossed Rs. 4.09 crore in Hindi, Rs. 89 lakh in Kannada, Rs. 35 lakh in Telugu, Rs. 8 lakh in Tamil, and Rs. 3 lakh in Malayalam.