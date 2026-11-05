China Urges 5 Neighbors to Reject Outside Interference
(MENAFN) China’s top diplomat pressed its five immediate neighbors on Wednesday to “oppose external interference” and to resist “incitement of bloc confrontation.”
Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered the message while chairing the 11th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Chinese capital, a state-run news agency reported.
The LMC brings together six nations: China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. Launched in 2016, the mechanism takes its name from the river called the Lancang in China and the Mekong elsewhere in the region.
Wang called on members to build on their “fruitful cooperation” of the past ten years and to open a new “golden decade.” He said the group should stay at the “forefront of regional cooperation, make it a benchmark for Global South solidarity, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.”
Attending were Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, and Myanmar’s Planning Minister Aung Kyaw Hoe. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow co-hosted.
Laying out his priorities for the bloc, Wang said: “Lancang-Mekong countries should strengthen top-level design on core issues such as regional development and security, enhance the alignment of development strategies, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and deliver more small and beautiful livelihood demonstration projects to give people a greater sense of gain,” he said.
The Chinese foreign minister also pushed for deeper collaboration in emerging sectors, including the digital economy, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and smart agriculture. He encouraged more Mekong countries to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), which China launched this year and headquartered in Shanghai.
Wang also called on the bloc to “oppose external interference and incitement of bloc confrontation, reject the creation of exclusive small circles, and never allow the resurgence of militarism, adding that the countries should step up joint efforts to combat cross-border crimes.”
He further proposed that LMC members establish a cross-border disaster early-warning mechanism and work together to strengthen disaster prevention, mitigation and relief capabilities.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered the message while chairing the 11th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Chinese capital, a state-run news agency reported.
The LMC brings together six nations: China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. Launched in 2016, the mechanism takes its name from the river called the Lancang in China and the Mekong elsewhere in the region.
Wang called on members to build on their “fruitful cooperation” of the past ten years and to open a new “golden decade.” He said the group should stay at the “forefront of regional cooperation, make it a benchmark for Global South solidarity, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.”
Attending were Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, and Myanmar’s Planning Minister Aung Kyaw Hoe. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow co-hosted.
Laying out his priorities for the bloc, Wang said: “Lancang-Mekong countries should strengthen top-level design on core issues such as regional development and security, enhance the alignment of development strategies, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and deliver more small and beautiful livelihood demonstration projects to give people a greater sense of gain,” he said.
The Chinese foreign minister also pushed for deeper collaboration in emerging sectors, including the digital economy, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and smart agriculture. He encouraged more Mekong countries to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO), which China launched this year and headquartered in Shanghai.
Wang also called on the bloc to “oppose external interference and incitement of bloc confrontation, reject the creation of exclusive small circles, and never allow the resurgence of militarism, adding that the countries should step up joint efforts to combat cross-border crimes.”
He further proposed that LMC members establish a cross-border disaster early-warning mechanism and work together to strengthen disaster prevention, mitigation and relief capabilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment