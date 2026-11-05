Scotland Name Kathryn Bryce-Led Squad For ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Scotland have named their squad for the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, as all-rounder Kathryn Bryce will be leading the squad for the tournament that will be played in the UAE from November 12 onwards.

Bryce recently led Scotland in the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year, where her team finished fifth out of six teams in Group B. She has been named captain for the 10-team Emerging Nations Trophy, now with the squad having a blend of experience and youth.

Darcey Carter, Sarah Bryce and Katherine Fraser are among the ones who have had the taste of international cricket before, while Gabriella Fontenla, Pippa Sproul and uncapped teenager Isabella Watson are among the youth members in the group.

Fontenla and Sproul were seen in action during the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, while Watson, 18, can play in the next U19 World Cup in 2027.

Scotland are put in Group A alongside Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also announced their squad for the tournament, as Harshitha Samarawickrama has been named the skipper. The top-order batter leads the side in the absence of Chamari Athapaththu. The squad featured the returns of Vishmi Gunarathne and Nilakshika Silva too.

Talking about Scotland's schedule, they will open their campaign against PNG on November 12 at the Seven Districts Sports Club in Ajman before their next contest against Sri Lanka on November 13.

Scotland will be up against the UAE for their third match of the league stage on November 15 before wrapping up their group stage with a clash against Ireland on November 18.

Scotland squad: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Pippa Sproul, Isabella Watson