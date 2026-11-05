Dozens Of Pilot Whales Strand on New Zealand Coast, Several Die
(MENAFN) At least 50 pilot whales became stranded along New Zealand's coastline, prompting rescue teams and local residents to work together on Thursday to return surviving animals to the sea, according to local reports.
The whales were discovered trapped between rocks along the Ngawi coastline in Wairarapa, in the southeastern part of the country's North Island. The incident was reported by a marine conservation group, Project Jonah.
Two of the stranded whales were successfully returned to the water, while several others were found dead.
Project Jonah said its personnel were assessing the condition of the remaining animals to determine their health and chances of survival.
In a statement shared on Facebook, the organization confirmed that marine mammal medical teams had been deployed alongside personnel from New Zealand's Department of Conservation and members of the local community.
Ngawi resident Rob Bargh described the scene as heartbreaking, expressing concern about the condition of the surviving whales.
"It's horrible. The ones that are alive are on their last breaths," he said.
Local fisherman Andrew Sim said volunteers were attempting to keep several surviving whales moist and cool while carrying out rescue efforts. However, he expressed fears that "most of the pod had succumbed to their injuries."
Department of Conservation personnel and community members were also expected to give the stranded whales names and hold karakia, traditional Maori prayers, as part of the response to the incident.
The whales were discovered trapped between rocks along the Ngawi coastline in Wairarapa, in the southeastern part of the country's North Island. The incident was reported by a marine conservation group, Project Jonah.
Two of the stranded whales were successfully returned to the water, while several others were found dead.
Project Jonah said its personnel were assessing the condition of the remaining animals to determine their health and chances of survival.
In a statement shared on Facebook, the organization confirmed that marine mammal medical teams had been deployed alongside personnel from New Zealand's Department of Conservation and members of the local community.
Ngawi resident Rob Bargh described the scene as heartbreaking, expressing concern about the condition of the surviving whales.
"It's horrible. The ones that are alive are on their last breaths," he said.
Local fisherman Andrew Sim said volunteers were attempting to keep several surviving whales moist and cool while carrying out rescue efforts. However, he expressed fears that "most of the pod had succumbed to their injuries."
Department of Conservation personnel and community members were also expected to give the stranded whales names and hold karakia, traditional Maori prayers, as part of the response to the incident.
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