North Korea Tests Air-Defense Missile, 4th Launch in One Week
(MENAFN) North Korea said it test-fired what state media on Thursday called a “newly-designed advanced air-defense missile system,” the fourth weapons test in a week, as tensions with South Korea and joint South Korea-US drills escalate.
Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the Central Military Commission, oversaw Wednesday’s launch, which was meant to confirm the system’s technical specifications, a state news agency reported. The test came one day after South Korea said Pyongyang had fired multiple missiles.
“The test-fire proved the technical specifications and reliability of the new material and intelligent multiple guided mode of the projectile, target identification and tracking capability of the air-defense missile system and its detection information processing device,” the state news agency said.
The same day, a long-range strategic cruise missile unit in the country’s eastern area “gave a fire strike drill demonstration,” according to the report, which did not specify the region.
“The sub-unit involved in the drill perfectly performed its mission to strike a virtual airport target with a long-range strategic cruise missile,” the report added.
The launches follow a rapid run of weapons tests. Pyongyang fired a 600-millimeter “ultra-precision” multiple rocket launcher last Thursday, tested a cluster bomb mounted on tactical ballistic missiles on Saturday, and tested a “dispersal warhead” for a strategic cruise missile on Monday.
The back-to-back tests come as South Korea and the United States conduct joint military exercises and as tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang remain high. Seoul has blamed North Korea for a Sept. 21 explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone that wounded three South Korean soldiers. Pyongyang has rejected the accusation and has not responded to Seoul’s offer to restore military communication to ease tensions.
Gen. Kim Jong Sik, a member of the Central Military Commission, oversaw Wednesday’s launch, which was meant to confirm the system’s technical specifications, a state news agency reported. The test came one day after South Korea said Pyongyang had fired multiple missiles.
“The test-fire proved the technical specifications and reliability of the new material and intelligent multiple guided mode of the projectile, target identification and tracking capability of the air-defense missile system and its detection information processing device,” the state news agency said.
The same day, a long-range strategic cruise missile unit in the country’s eastern area “gave a fire strike drill demonstration,” according to the report, which did not specify the region.
“The sub-unit involved in the drill perfectly performed its mission to strike a virtual airport target with a long-range strategic cruise missile,” the report added.
The launches follow a rapid run of weapons tests. Pyongyang fired a 600-millimeter “ultra-precision” multiple rocket launcher last Thursday, tested a cluster bomb mounted on tactical ballistic missiles on Saturday, and tested a “dispersal warhead” for a strategic cruise missile on Monday.
The back-to-back tests come as South Korea and the United States conduct joint military exercises and as tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang remain high. Seoul has blamed North Korea for a Sept. 21 explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone that wounded three South Korean soldiers. Pyongyang has rejected the accusation and has not responded to Seoul’s offer to restore military communication to ease tensions.
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