China Charges Ex-Politburo Official Ma Xingrui With Bribery
(MENAFN) Chinese prosecutors have formally charged a former member of the Communist Party’s Politburo with bribery, state media said Thursday, a major step in the case against one of the party’s most senior figures to fall.
Ma Xingrui, 67, faces charges of accepting bribes, according to China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the body that had earlier ordered his arrest.
A state news agency reported that the case has been handed to the People’s Procuratorate of Yichang, in central Hubei province.
Ma joined the Politburo in 2022. Last month, the ruling party expelled 33 officials, and he was among them. He had also served as deputy head of the Leading Group for Rural Affairs of the party’s Central Committee.
The indictment accuses Ma of “taking advantage of a series of his previous positions and the favorable conditions arising from his authority or position to seek benefits for others and illegally accept extremely large amounts of money and valuables in return.”
The party announced an investigation into Ma in July.
Ma Xingrui, 67, faces charges of accepting bribes, according to China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the body that had earlier ordered his arrest.
A state news agency reported that the case has been handed to the People’s Procuratorate of Yichang, in central Hubei province.
Ma joined the Politburo in 2022. Last month, the ruling party expelled 33 officials, and he was among them. He had also served as deputy head of the Leading Group for Rural Affairs of the party’s Central Committee.
The indictment accuses Ma of “taking advantage of a series of his previous positions and the favorable conditions arising from his authority or position to seek benefits for others and illegally accept extremely large amounts of money and valuables in return.”
The party announced an investigation into Ma in July.
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