Russia, Ukraine Exchange Overnight Strikes, Leaving Five People Injured
(MENAFN) Russian and Ukrainian forces carried out overnight attacks on Thursday, resulting in five injuries and damage to residential properties, infrastructure and industrial facilities on both sides, according to officials.
In Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were wounded in a Russian drone attack targeting the cities of Dnipro and Samar, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.
The strikes damaged private houses and triggered fires at critical infrastructure facilities, according to Hanzha, who shared details of the attacks on Telegram.
Another person was injured in the Kyiv region after a Russian strike hit logistics infrastructure and caused a fire at the facility, emergency services reported.
Ukraine's General Staff separately accused Russia of launching two missiles and 128 drones during the overnight assault. Ukrainian forces reportedly intercepted or neutralized 105 of the drones.
Meanwhile, in Russia's Ryazan region, one person sustained injuries during what regional Gov. Pavel Malkov described as a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack.
Falling debris from the intercepted drones caused fires at industrial facilities in the city of Ryazan. The attack also damaged power lines, interrupting electricity supplies in several parts of the city.
Windows were shattered at a school, leading authorities to cancel classes, Malkov said. Several private homes in the Ryazan district also sustained damage, while a nonresidential building in a populated area of the Rybnovsky district caught fire.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed that its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 496 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, annexed Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.
The reported figures and damage assessments from both sides could not be independently verified amid the continuing conflict.
In Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were wounded in a Russian drone attack targeting the cities of Dnipro and Samar, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.
The strikes damaged private houses and triggered fires at critical infrastructure facilities, according to Hanzha, who shared details of the attacks on Telegram.
Another person was injured in the Kyiv region after a Russian strike hit logistics infrastructure and caused a fire at the facility, emergency services reported.
Ukraine's General Staff separately accused Russia of launching two missiles and 128 drones during the overnight assault. Ukrainian forces reportedly intercepted or neutralized 105 of the drones.
Meanwhile, in Russia's Ryazan region, one person sustained injuries during what regional Gov. Pavel Malkov described as a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack.
Falling debris from the intercepted drones caused fires at industrial facilities in the city of Ryazan. The attack also damaged power lines, interrupting electricity supplies in several parts of the city.
Windows were shattered at a school, leading authorities to cancel classes, Malkov said. Several private homes in the Ryazan district also sustained damage, while a nonresidential building in a populated area of the Rybnovsky district caught fire.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed that its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed 496 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian territory, annexed Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.
The reported figures and damage assessments from both sides could not be independently verified amid the continuing conflict.
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