Tokayev Enacts Law Ratifying Kazakhstanpakistan Customs Cooperation Pact

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law ratifying an agreement between Kazakhstan and Pakistan on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters, the Kazakh presidential press service said.

"The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters'," the press service said.

The agreement was signed by the governments of Kazakhstan and Pakistan in Islamabad on February 4, 2026.

On October 21, 2026, Kazakhstan's Kurultai adopted the law on ratification of the intergovernmental agreement in two readings.

The document establishes the legal and organizational framework for cooperation between the customs authorities of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

The main areas of cooperation include mutual assistance in preventing, investigating and suppressing violations of customs legislation, as well as exchanging information on export and transit declarations, including those considered suspicious. The agreement also provides for ensuring confidentiality and information security.

In addition, the agreement allows officials to be sent to the customs authorities of the other country for training, professional development and the exchange of practical experience.

Cooperation between the two sides will be conducted through a "request-response" mechanism.

Implementation of the agreement is expected to strengthen customs cooperation and improve the effectiveness of measures aimed at developing economic ties and enhancing the transit and logistics potential of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.