Trust Anchor Service and AML Watcher make screening results verifiable to third parties.

Ongoing monitoring beyond merchant approval across the FTS ecosystem.

TAS seals compliance results as cryptographic proofs bound to a verified organisation, so a bank or regulator can check who produced them and when.

- Ajmal Samuel, Founder and CEO, FTS

HONG KONG, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trust Anchor Service (TAS) and AML Watcher today announced a collaboration that lets businesses prove the origin of their financial crime screening results to a third party. The partnership is live: AML Watcher screening results can now be sealed with TAS.

Today, a business that needs to show a bank or regulator that a screening was carried out usually shares a PDF or screenshot that has to be taken on trust. With TAS, a screening result that a business has reviewed and approved is sealed as a Data Passport: a signed credential, bound to a verified organisation, that cannot be altered without detection.

A bank, auditor, regulator or trading partner can then check three things independently: who issued the record, when it was issued, and that it has not changed since. The underlying data is not exposed.

TAS is built on KERI (Key Event Receipt Infrastructure), an open identity protocol that does not depend on any blockchain or central authority. KERI also underlies GLEIF's verifiable LEI (vLEI), and TAS is a GLEIF Partner. Businesses can start simply and build up over time:

- Native: begin with a TAS Verified Organisation credential, with no external registration.

- Enhanced: add an LEI or vLEI from an accredited issuer, keeping the same identifier.

- Imported: bring an existing LEI or vLEI into the Data Passport.

Verification does not depend on TAS. A Data Passport can be exported as an offline bundle and checked with TAS's open source verifier. A record's fingerprint can also be anchored to a public ledger on request, and no business data is placed on chain.

A TAS seal proves the issuer, timing and integrity of a record. It does not certify that every statement in it is true or sufficient for a regulatory decision. That judgement stays with the business and its compliance team.

"A compliance result is only as useful as the trust a third party can place in it," said Ajmal Samuel, Founder and CEO, Trust Anchor Service. "With AML Watcher, a business can show a counterparty exactly which screening it ran, when, and that the result has not changed since."

"Every screening is a risk decision, and someone will eventually ask you to prove it. With TAS, AML Watcher's results can be verified independently," said Khurram A., Founder, AML Watcher.

TAS is available through its API, portal and partner integrations, and within the wider FTS ecosystem, including veraf for KYC, KYB and AML workflows.

About Trust Anchor Service

Trust Anchor Service (TAS), operated by TAS Limited in Hong Kong, provides verifiable provenance for business records. It seals records with KERI, binds them to a verified organisation identity and fixes their time, so third parties can check that a record is genuine and unchanged. TAS is a GLEIF Partner and serves banking, fintech, trade finance, legal, corporate services and regulatory reporting. Learn more at trustanchorservice.

About AML Watcher

AML Watcher provides sanctions, PEP, watchlist, adverse media and other financial crime risk intelligence and monitoring capabilities.

Media Contact

Ajmal Samuel, Founder and CEO, Trust Anchor Service |...

Hashir Siddiqui, Marketing Specialist, AML Watcher |... | amlwatcher



Ajmal Samuel

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Trust Anchor Service and AML Watcher Make Screening Results Verifiable News Provided By AML Watcher November 05, 2026, 07:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, International Organizations, Law, Retail, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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