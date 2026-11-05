Getwebcraft Limited Launches GIF Creation, Editing And Compression Tools On Tweenframe, Its Free Visual Content Toolkit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TweenFrame offers free image, video, and animation tools, including a GIF editor, compressor, Crop GIF, Trim GIF, and image to GIF maker.

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TweenFrame is a free online toolkit developed by Getwebcraft Limited for creating, editing, and optimizing visual content for websites, email campaigns, and online stores. The company has launched five GIF tools on the platform: an editor, compressor, dedicated cropping and trimming tools, and an image to GIF maker. All five work in a browser without requiring account registration or software installation.The tools address different stages of preparing an animation for publication. A product demonstration may need a shorter opening, a promotional GIF may need a tighter crop, and an email image may need a smaller file size. Users can choose the tool that matches the adjustment they need and preview the result before downloading.Edit existing animationsTweenFrame's GIF editor combines cropping, trimming, and playback speed controls in one workspace. Users upload an existing GIF, select the portion of the animation to keep, adjust its visible area, and change how quickly it plays. Several edits can be applied in the same session.For a screen recording, this allows a user to focus on the relevant interface area and remove waiting time around the action. The processed animation can be reviewed before it is saved as a GIF.The editor is available atReduce GIF file sizeThe GIF compressor helps users prepare lighter animations through compression presets, output width adjustments, and optional frame reduction. A target size option lets users specify a preferred file size for the tool to work toward.These controls give users ways to balance image detail, playback smoothness, and file size when preparing assets for emails or websites. They can inspect the resulting animation and check its size before downloading, then adjust the settings if the first result needs further refinement.Adjust framing for different placementsThe Crop GIF tool lets users select a rectangular area and apply that crop throughout an animation. It supports free cropping and preset aspect ratios, allowing a wide source GIF to be reframed for a square or vertical placement.For example, a store owner could focus a product animation on a particular detail, while a software team could isolate one panel in a recorded demonstration. Playback previews help users check that the relevant movement stays inside the selected area.Shorten animations without changing their paceThe Trim GIF tool removes unwanted time from the beginning or end of an animation. Users move timeline handles to retain one continuous section, preview their selection, and download the shortened GIF.The remaining action keeps its playback speed, making the tool useful for removing an idle opening or a pause after a demonstration finishes. Users can also review how the ending returns to the start, leaving enough time for a product detail, instruction, or existing caption to remain readable.Create GIFs from still imagesThe image to GIF maker combines JPG, PNG, and WebP images into an animated sequence. Users can upload multiple images, arrange their order, select an aspect ratio, and adjust the display time and transitions. Users select the output width when downloading the GIF.This offers a way to show several product angles or color options in one animation, or turn a series of prepared graphics into a short visual sequence. The preview lets users review the order and pacing before export.The maker is available atUsers can also work through the tools in sequence. For example, a retailer can assemble product photos into a GIF, download it, and upload the result to the compressor to reduce its file size. An existing demonstration can be cropped or trimmed before the same compression step.About TweenFrameTweenFrame provides free online tools for creating, editing, and optimizing visual content. Its wider collection includes video conversion, slideshows, animated text, countdowns, and before and after animations for use across websites, emails, and online stores. TweenFrame is developed by Getwebcraft Limited.Explore the collection at

Giorgia Mangoni

Getwebcraft Limited

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Getwebcraft Limited launches GIF creation, editing and compression tools on TweenFrame, its free visual content toolkit News Provided By Getwebcraft Limited November 05, 2026, 07:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications



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