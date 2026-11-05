Big B Reveals Sara Ali Khan's Great-Grandmother Drove A White Open-Air Luxury Car In Delhi Decades Ago

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an interesting anecdote about Sara Ali Khan's family legacy.

He made a surprising revelation on how her great-grandmother, Sajida Sultan, the mother of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly remembered as Tiger Pataudi, used to drive a white open-air luxury car in Delhi, back in the times when it was a very rare to see a woman drive a car.

The revelation came during a conversation with Sara on the popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

He went on to share a little-known anecdote about Sara's great-grandmother, and added, "Aur yahin tak nahi main aapko bata doon, shayad aap soche bhi nahi thi, us zamane ki baat bata raha hoon, Tiger ki matashri jo ki Bhopal ki thi, kaafi vriddhavastha mein thi us zamane mein, wo ek white color ki open-air Jaguar gaadi chalati thi Delhi mein aur bade shaan se baith ke chalati thi..”

(That's not all. Let me tell you something you may never have imagined. I am talking about those days. Tiger's mother, who belonged to Bhopal, was quite elderly at the time, yet she used to drive a white open-air Jaguar in Delhi, sitting behind the wheel and driving with great pride and elegance)

Sara appeared surprised by the revelation and responded,“Nahi maloom...” (I didn't know) Amitabh then added,“Maine dekha hai unko..” (I have seen her).

Amitabh then also went on to compliment the eyes of members of her family calling them striking.

Recalling his observation about the Pataudi family, Amitabh said, "“Ek cheez hum batana chahte hain aapko jo humne hamesha ye nazar rakha hai. Aapke parivaar mein jitne bhi chehre hain, un sab ki aankhein bahut sundar. Tiger se lekar ke aaj tak kuch baat hai aapke aankho mein, wo hume bahut pasand hai..."

(There is something I would like to tell you, something I have always observed. Everyone in your family has very beautiful eyes. From Tiger to the present generation, there is something special about your eyes, which I like very much.)

For the uninitiated, talking about the Pataudi family, it has long been associated with royalty, cricket and cinema.

The late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was one of India's most celebrated cricket captains and wife Sharmila Tagore is one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema.

–IANS

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