PM Modi Says India's Metro Network Expanded From 248 Km In 5 Cities To 1200 Km In 26 Cities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the rapid expansion of India's Metro rail network, stating that its total length has grown from just 248 km across five cities in 2014 to nearly 1,200 km spanning 26 cities today.

He asserted that the accelerated expansion has transformed urban mobility and improved the quality of life for millions of commuters.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Let me ask you... If India's Metro network had continued expanding at the pace it did before 2014, how long would the wait be for cities like Pune to have a Metro? YEARS....no...DECADES perhaps. And that was UNACCEPTABLE."

"In 2014, India had just 248 km of Metro lines across 5 cities. Today, we have nearly 1,200 km across 26 cities. Over 1 crore people travel by Metro every day," he stated.

The impact, according to the Prime Minister, goes "beyond statistics or numbers".

"It means less time in traffic, more family time, greater productivity and better opportunities. This is the transformation we are working towards for urban India!" he added.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 3), PM Modi virtually inaugurated the 23.2 km Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) elevated corridor connecting Maan/Hinjewadi (the IT Hub) to Shivajinagar (District Court Metro station). Built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore, it significantly reduces travel time and traffic congestion for tech workers and commuters.

Highlighting key operational milestones of the Pink Line, the Prime Minister emphasised that the line is operated entirely by women train operators. Approximately 30 per cent of its total power requirements are sourced from solar energy.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Pune Metro Phase-II expansion, valued at around Rs 13,500 crore. This phase covers key corridors connecting residential and business hubs, including Kharadi, Wagholi, Hadapsar, Swargate, and Khadakwasla.

The Prime Minister expressed delight at inaugurating another Pune Metro line, recalling that he had laid the foundation for the first phase about 10 years earlier. The Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar service will improve connectivity for a major IT hub; the new Phase-II lines will strengthen links between older and newer parts of Pune.

PM Modi highlighted how rapid urban expansion requires eco-friendly mass transit solutions. Expanding metro lines across tier-1 and tier-2 cities aims to boost ease of living, cut carbon footprints, and provide integrated multi-modal travel hubs, connecting metro stations, bus terminals, and railways.

He reiterated the Union government's commitment to building sustainable, modern mass transit systems across India. He emphasised that expanding metro networks cuts down road congestion, reduces vehicular emissions, and enables seamless multi-modal connectivity with intercity bus terminals and railway stations.