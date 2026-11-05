Delhi HC Issues Notice To ED On Al Falah Chairman's Interim Bail Plea

Delhi HC Notice on Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, who is seeking 7 days of interim bail. He is seeking interim bail/custody parole for the treatment of his wife, who is a cancer patient. She is undergoing treatment. Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice and asked the ED to verify the documents and listed the matter for hearing tomorrow in view of urgency.

ED Opposition and Arguments

The ED opposed the plea for interim bail, saying that he is a flight risk. The senior advocate who appeared for Siddiqui submitted that the test is to be conducted on November 8 and chemotherapy is scheduled for November 10. He also referred to the order passed by the Supreme Court on his application in relation to the custody parole. It was also submitted that he had earlier been granted interim bail.

Senior advocate Zoheb Hossain appeared for ED through video conferencing and submitted that the applicant should have approached the High Court earlier. The counsel for Siddiqui submitted that his wife is suffering from cancer and he also submitted medical documents. It was stated that he is seeking interim bail only for 7 days.

Background of the Case

The ED had arrested Siddiqui in a money laundering case connected with Al Falah group. He is the chairman of Al Falah Trust. Delhi Police has arrested Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a case related to alleged fraud and irregularities, officials said. The arrest follows the complaints filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The police had registered two separate FIRs against Siddiqui in the matter.

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