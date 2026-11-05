Nita Ambani's Ramavali Saree Took Five Months To Weave! Diwali Outfit Grabs Attention - PHOTOS

Mumbai (Nov 05) Diwali celebrations have begun in full swing across the country. Diwali Party at Reliance Industries has also begun. Nita Ambani is always in the news because she has a one-of-a-kind sense of style. As the Reliance Foundation Chairperson, she values Indian culture, tradition and handloom art very highly.

Recently, Nita Ambani stole the spotlight during the Reliance Deepawali Utsav wearing a special red Banarasi saree.

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Beautiful Artwork by Banarasi Weaving Artists

The exquisite saree is a stunning artwork by the traditional Banarasi artists from Varanasi. The stunning red silk saree has a lot of meaningful symbolism. It has some amazing artwork including the mantras of Shri Ram, traditional floral patterns, the Om symbol and Vishnu footprints.

The Ramavali saree took 5 months to create

This beautiful outfit is known as the 'Ramavali saree'. The pure silk saree was completely handmade by master weaver and artist Ajay Bhoj from the Swadesh brand. He worked hard to create this special masterpiece for around 5 months.

The deep red saree is covered in the sacred name 'Shri Ram' beautifully woven into the fabric. It also includes golden zari detailing and traditional flower patterns.

The pallu has sacred footprints of Lord Vishnu!

Another highlight of the saree is the beautiful pallu. It has sacred footprints of Lord Vishnu and beautiful lotus designs. All the designs have been created with lots of devotion.

The saree has been created using the famous 'Kadwa' weaving style of Banaras. Each design is individually woven by artisans making it much more unique than usual.

Stunning Accessories

Nita Ambani always matches her accessories with her outfits. She wore a stunning rare necklace designed for temples. The stunning royal necklace has raw diamonds, green emeralds and pearls. She matched it with the traditional earrings and gold bangles. Her makeup was kept simple and she finished her traditional look with a red bindi and jasmine flowers.

The Reliance Diwali party had many guests including Mukesh Ambani and his family. Shloka Mehta Ambani wore a stunning purple ethnic outfit with zardozi embroidery. The Ambani family always wear stunning outfits. Nita Ambani always looks stunning in her new traditional sarees. This time she stole the show wearing her Ramavali Silk Saree.

Beautiful tribute to Indian handloom

This beautiful Ramavali saree has been created using the skills of the weavers from Banaras. It has been beautifully put together using Indian culture and spirituality. It's lovely to see traditional crafts being given so much recognition with these special outfits.

There are lots of pictures of Nita Ambani's Diwali look trending on social media. The saree is a stunning mix of luxury and deep spirituality.