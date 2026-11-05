Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT Vs KTM Duke 200: Which 200Cc Bike Should You Buy?
The NS200 TFT is one of the most anticipated 2026 upgrades in the Bajaj Pulsar lineup. The bike retains its familiar muscular design but adds a new colour TFT instrument cluster and advanced tech. Bajaj built this for riders who want sporty performance without spending too much.
A 99.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the bike, producing 25.5 PS power and 18.74 Nm torque. It features a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The new 5-inch TFT display supports Google Maps mirroring, ride modes, traction control, and ride-by-wire technology. The ex-showroom price is roughly Rs 1.60 lakh.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT costs significantly less than the KTM Duke 200. The Bajaj bike sells for about Rs 1.60 lakh, while the KTM bike costs around Rs 2.07 lakh. The KTM demands a premium of roughly Rs 47,000 over the Pulsar. The Pulsar NS200 offers excellent value for money for buyers who want high performance and modern tech on a budget.
It packs a colour TFT display, Google Maps mirroring, traction control, ride modes, and a quickshifter. The KTM Duke 200 also gets a premium TFT display, Bluetooth, traction control, and ride-by-wire. The Pulsar gives you extra ride modes, while the KTM focuses heavily on its premium chassis and handling.The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT makes perfect sense if you want a powerful engine, modern features, and great value for money at a lower price. The KTM Duke 200 justifies its higher price tag if you care more about premium styling, razor-sharp handling, and the sporty KTM brand character. Both bikes offer solid upgrades for 2026.
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