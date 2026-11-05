Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT Vs KTM Duke 200: Which 200Cc Bike Should You Buy?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Which is the better pick between the 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT and the KTM Duke 200? We break down the engine power, features, handling, and price to help you decide.The 200cc streetfighter segment in the Indian two-wheeler market always sees fierce competition. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT and the KTM Duke 200 now lock horns with aggressive performance and modern features. We look at how these two popular bikes compare.The KTM Duke 200 stands out as a premium naked streetfighter. Riders know it for its aggressive looks, sharp handling, and thrilling engine performance. The exposed trellis frame and sporty riding position give it a unique identity in the 200cc segment. A 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine powers this machine, delivering 25 PS power and 19.3 Nm torque. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox and a quickshifter. The 2026 upgrade adds ride-by-wire, traction control, and street/rain riding modes. The 5-inch colour TFT display provides Bluetooth connectivity and call alerts. The ex-showroom price sits at roughly Rs 2.07 lakh.

The NS200 TFT is one of the most anticipated 2026 upgrades in the Bajaj Pulsar lineup. The bike retains its familiar muscular design but adds a new colour TFT instrument cluster and advanced tech. Bajaj built this for riders who want sporty performance without spending too much.

A 99.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine powers the bike, producing 25.5 PS power and 18.74 Nm torque. It features a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The new 5-inch TFT display supports Google Maps mirroring, ride modes, traction control, and ride-by-wire technology. The ex-showroom price is roughly Rs 1.60 lakh.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT costs significantly less than the KTM Duke 200. The Bajaj bike sells for about Rs 1.60 lakh, while the KTM bike costs around Rs 2.07 lakh. The KTM demands a premium of roughly Rs 47,000 over the Pulsar. The Pulsar NS200 offers excellent value for money for buyers who want high performance and modern tech on a budget.

It packs a colour TFT display, Google Maps mirroring, traction control, ride modes, and a quickshifter. The KTM Duke 200 also gets a premium TFT display, Bluetooth, traction control, and ride-by-wire. The Pulsar gives you extra ride modes, while the KTM focuses heavily on its premium chassis and handling.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 TFT makes perfect sense if you want a powerful engine, modern features, and great value for money at a lower price. The KTM Duke 200 justifies its higher price tag if you care more about premium styling, razor-sharp handling, and the sporty KTM brand character. Both bikes offer solid upgrades for 2026.