Amit Shah Leads BJP's Loktantra Bachao Foot March In Karnal, Haryana

Amit Shah Leads BJP's Foot March in Karnal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday led the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy) foot march in Karnal, Haryana. Upon his arrival, Shah was warmly received by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior party leaders. The statewide campaign has drawn massive participation from party cadres, underscoring the BJP's aggressive outreach strategy in the region. Chief Minister Saini also participated in the foot march.

Ahead of the Home Minister's visit, BJP Haryana in-charge Smriti Irani on Wednesday inspected the arrangements for the foot march. Meanwhile, Haryana BJP Chief Archana Gupta launched a sharp counter-offensive against the opposition, particularly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged misinformation campaigns. "Today, our Home Minister is visiting Karnal to address the people of Haryana. Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, is spreading false claims every day. BJP leaders and workers are reaching out to people across the country to present the facts. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is growing, with a focus on the welfare of women, youth and farmers," she said.

Campaign Overview and Objectives

Today marks the conclusion of the first phase of BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign. The second phase is scheduled from November 11 to November 30. The campaign is being undertaken at the direction of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and will focus on raising public awareness about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, voter list accuracy and constitutional processes. Through the two-phase campaign, the BJP aims to mobilise citizens at the grassroots level and strengthen public awareness about electoral rolls and democratic processes. (ANI)

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