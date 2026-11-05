Global Commodities Trade Mixed as Dollar Weakens Following US Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) Global commodity markets and major currencies recorded notable movements on Thursday as the outcome of the US midterm elections influenced investor sentiment, placing pressure on oil prices and weakening the US dollar.
International crude benchmarks faced substantial selling pressure, with Brent crude briefly dropping below $94 per barrel to reach its lowest level in two months. It later recovered slightly to trade at $94.33 per barrel as of 0608 GMT.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate also declined, falling to $86.66 per barrel before rebounding to approximately $87.34.
The downward movement in oil prices followed Tuesday's US midterm elections, in which Democrats secured majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives, ending Republican control of Congress.
Democratic candidates also achieved victories in several gubernatorial contests, including Texas, where Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, bringing more than three decades of Republican control over the governor's office to an end.
US President Donald Trump indicated that he was prepared to accept the election results and work with Democratic lawmakers, helping ease concerns about prolonged political uncertainty in Washington.
Investors interpreted the electoral outcome as a potential limitation on Trump's ability to pursue his trade, fiscal and foreign policy agenda, particularly as the US-Israeli war with Iran continues to create economic pressures.
The decline in energy prices also strengthened expectations that lower fuel costs could help reduce inflationary pressures worldwide. This development eased some concerns about central banks potentially raising interest rates in the near term.
In currency markets, the US dollar index dropped to 101.06, extending its losses from the previous session as investors evaluated the implications of the new political balance in Washington.
The dollar's weakness supported the euro, which climbed to $1.1263, reaching its highest level since early October.
The European currency also received support from fresh inflation figures showing that annual inflation in the eurozone accelerated to 4.0% in October, its highest reading since September 2023. Rising energy costs were identified as a major factor behind the increase.
Comments from European Central Bank officials provided additional support for the euro, as policymakers indicated that further interest rate increases could be considered to contain inflation driven by wage growth.
Precious metals also advanced, benefiting from the weaker dollar and declining yields on US Treasury securities.
Gold prices moved closer to $4,150 per ounce, reaching a two-week peak before easing to $4,134 as of 0608 GMT.
The latest movements highlighted how the US election outcome, energy market developments and expectations surrounding central bank monetary policies continued to influence global financial and commodity markets.
International crude benchmarks faced substantial selling pressure, with Brent crude briefly dropping below $94 per barrel to reach its lowest level in two months. It later recovered slightly to trade at $94.33 per barrel as of 0608 GMT.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate also declined, falling to $86.66 per barrel before rebounding to approximately $87.34.
The downward movement in oil prices followed Tuesday's US midterm elections, in which Democrats secured majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives, ending Republican control of Congress.
Democratic candidates also achieved victories in several gubernatorial contests, including Texas, where Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, bringing more than three decades of Republican control over the governor's office to an end.
US President Donald Trump indicated that he was prepared to accept the election results and work with Democratic lawmakers, helping ease concerns about prolonged political uncertainty in Washington.
Investors interpreted the electoral outcome as a potential limitation on Trump's ability to pursue his trade, fiscal and foreign policy agenda, particularly as the US-Israeli war with Iran continues to create economic pressures.
The decline in energy prices also strengthened expectations that lower fuel costs could help reduce inflationary pressures worldwide. This development eased some concerns about central banks potentially raising interest rates in the near term.
In currency markets, the US dollar index dropped to 101.06, extending its losses from the previous session as investors evaluated the implications of the new political balance in Washington.
The dollar's weakness supported the euro, which climbed to $1.1263, reaching its highest level since early October.
The European currency also received support from fresh inflation figures showing that annual inflation in the eurozone accelerated to 4.0% in October, its highest reading since September 2023. Rising energy costs were identified as a major factor behind the increase.
Comments from European Central Bank officials provided additional support for the euro, as policymakers indicated that further interest rate increases could be considered to contain inflation driven by wage growth.
Precious metals also advanced, benefiting from the weaker dollar and declining yields on US Treasury securities.
Gold prices moved closer to $4,150 per ounce, reaching a two-week peak before easing to $4,134 as of 0608 GMT.
The latest movements highlighted how the US election outcome, energy market developments and expectations surrounding central bank monetary policies continued to influence global financial and commodity markets.
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