Qatar Recalls All Batches Of Clasgen Eye Drops Over Sterile Manufacturing Issues

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Qatar's health authority has recalled all batches of the Clasgen 0.05% eye drops in the country due to manufacturing defects.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said it found issues related to data integrity and sterile manufacturing processes.

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The eye drops are prescription immunomodulatory eye drops used to treat chronic dry eye disease (keratoconjunctivitis sicca) by reducing underlying surface inflammation and helping restore natural tear production.

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To ensure residents' health safety, time and again the authority has issued warnings and recalls. Last month, it warned against the use of GastroZero Phyto Fiber Drink GastroKonjac, a slimming product found to contain two undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients.

Tests conducted by the ministry's Drug Quality Laboratory confirmed the presence of sibutramine and sildenafil, which were not declared among the product's ingredients.

The ministry said the presence of these undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients makes the product adulterated and could pose a risk to public health, warning that consumers may be exposed to potentially harmful substances without their knowledge.

Such recalls are not just restricted to the Gulf nation. The UAE last month ordered the precautionary recall of Batch No. 20251015 of Nin 160 FMB-NML blue three-ply face masks over quality concerns.

The recall followed a quality complaint and subsequent inspection findings that identified foreign material or contamination in units from the affected batch.

Dubai recently recalled some batches of Babies' Magic Tea – Baby Sleep Gripe Water for undeclared alcohol content and a lack of valid marketing authorisation.

The recall followed a circular issued by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) informing clinics and health practitioners that it is recalling batch number 25122bw of the product, "to protect the health and safety of infants". The Dubai Health Authority also disseminated the notice.

Just a day ago, UAE residents were urged to report any side effects they may be experiencing after taking medicines, as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at improving medicine safety.

Dubai recalls affected batches of Baby Sleep Gripe Water for undeclared alcohol content UAE issues recall of affected batch of face masks due to quality concerns Qatar warns against slimming product promoted on social media over potential health risks

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