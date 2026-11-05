Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Bharat Gaurav Samman For His Contribution To Indian Cinema
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, was honoured with the Bharat Gaurav Samman at the International Silver Screen Awards, held at LTG Auditorium, New Delhi. The recognition celebrated his contribution to creating and strengthening a vibrant ecosystem for cinema in North India.
Attending the ceremony as Chief Guest, Dr. Marwah presented awards to individuals recognised for their efforts to promote cinema in India. The occasion celebrated creative talent, dedication and the contributions of those working to advance the film industry.
Proposed statement by Neetu Singh, Founder and President of the International Silver Screen Awards:“Dr. Sandeep Marwah's contribution extends across film infrastructure, production, education and the encouragement of emerging talent. We are delighted to present him with the Bharat Gaurav Samman in recognition of his sustained efforts to strengthen Indian cinema, particularly in North India.”
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“It was a pleasure to extend my support to the International Silver Screen Awards and an honour to be recognised for my contribution towards creating and strengthening a vibrant ecosystem for cinema in North India. Receiving the Bharat Gaurav Samman brings a deep sense of satisfaction.”
Through Noida Film City, Marwah Studios and AAFT, Dr. Marwah has worked to connect creative education with professional opportunities, supporting filmmakers, artists and media professionals. The honour acknowledged this continuing commitment to nurturing talent and expanding opportunities in the creative industries.
The ceremony also provided an opportunity to recognise the collective efforts of individuals whose work helps Indian cinema grow and reach wider audiences.
Attending the ceremony as Chief Guest, Dr. Marwah presented awards to individuals recognised for their efforts to promote cinema in India. The occasion celebrated creative talent, dedication and the contributions of those working to advance the film industry.
Proposed statement by Neetu Singh, Founder and President of the International Silver Screen Awards:“Dr. Sandeep Marwah's contribution extends across film infrastructure, production, education and the encouragement of emerging talent. We are delighted to present him with the Bharat Gaurav Samman in recognition of his sustained efforts to strengthen Indian cinema, particularly in North India.”
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said:“It was a pleasure to extend my support to the International Silver Screen Awards and an honour to be recognised for my contribution towards creating and strengthening a vibrant ecosystem for cinema in North India. Receiving the Bharat Gaurav Samman brings a deep sense of satisfaction.”
Through Noida Film City, Marwah Studios and AAFT, Dr. Marwah has worked to connect creative education with professional opportunities, supporting filmmakers, artists and media professionals. The honour acknowledged this continuing commitment to nurturing talent and expanding opportunities in the creative industries.
The ceremony also provided an opportunity to recognise the collective efforts of individuals whose work helps Indian cinema grow and reach wider audiences.
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