What Determines How Much Food A Dog Actually Needs

MENAFN - GetNews) From breed and body weight to age and activity levels, South African dog owners are discovering why feeding the right amount matters just as much as choosing the right food.

Cape Town, South Africa - November 5, 2026 - For many dog owners, feeding time follows a familiar routine: scoop food into a bowl, serve it and repeat. But determining how much food a dog actually needs is more complex than following the suggested serving size on a bag.

Every dog has different nutritional and energy requirements, influenced by factors including body weight, age, activity levels, metabolism and overall health.

As awareness of personalised pet nutrition grows, South African dog owners are increasingly asking an important question: How much food should I feed my dog?

Why One Feeding Guide Doesn't Suit Every Dog

Most commercial dog food packaging provides general feeding recommendations based primarily on a dog's weight. While these guidelines offer a useful starting point, they cannot account for every dog's individual circumstances.

Two dogs weighing 20 kilograms may require noticeably different daily calorie intakes.

One might be a highly active dog enjoying long walks, running and outdoor activities. The other might spend most of its day relaxing indoors.

Although both dogs weigh the same, their energy expenditure can differ considerably, meaning their ideal food portions may differ too.

This is where a more individual approach to feeding becomes valuable.

Five Factors That Influence How Much a Dog Should Eat

Understanding a dog's nutritional requirements begins with considering several important factors.

1. Body Weight and Body Condition

A dog's current weight provides a useful baseline for estimating its daily energy requirements. However, its ideal weight and body condition are equally important.

Dogs carrying excess body fat may require carefully controlled portions, while underweight dogs may need additional nutritional support.

2. Age and Life Stage

Puppies require energy and nutrients to support growth and development, while adult dogs generally need sufficient calories to maintain a healthy weight.

Senior dogs may experience changes in activity levels, muscle mass and metabolism, making regular reassessment of their feeding requirements important.

3. Activity Levels

A working dog, energetic Border Collie or regularly exercised Labrador may burn considerably more energy than a less active household companion.

Daily exercise, playtime and lifestyle all influence how much energy a dog uses.

4. Breed and Individual Metabolism

Breed characteristics, body composition and individual metabolic differences can influence energy requirements.

However, breed alone cannot determine the correct portion size. Dogs within the same breed can have different nutritional needs.

5. Neutering and Health Considerations

Neutering can influence energy requirements, while certain medical conditions may require specialised feeding plans.

Veterinary guidance remains important when managing weight concerns or health-related dietary requirements.

Why Accurate Portions Matter for Long-Term Health

Consistently feeding more calories than a dog requires can contribute to unwanted weight gain, while inadequate portions may affect body condition, energy and nutritional wellbeing.

Maintaining a healthy body condition is associated with better mobility and overall quality of life.

Rather than relying exclusively on measuring cups or general feeding tables, dog owners can benefit from monitoring their dog's weight, body condition and response to their current feeding routine.

The calorie density of the food also matters. Two products with identical serving weights may provide different amounts of energy.

Personalised Dog Food: A More Individual Approach

As pet owners become more conscious of nutrition, BuddyMeal, a South African dog food brand, is helping make personalised feeding more accessible.

Through its approach to personalised dog food, BuddyMeal considers individual dog characteristics to help owners determine suitable food quantities.

By taking factors such as weight, age and activity levels into account, personalised feeding offers a more practical starting point than relying on generic portion recommendations alone.

This reflects a broader shift towards recognising dogs as individuals with distinct nutritional requirements.

A Better Feeding Routine Starts With Understanding Your Dog

Determining the right amount of food is an ongoing process rather than a once-off calculation.

As dogs grow older, become more or less active, or experience changes in body condition, their nutritional requirements may change.

Regular weight checks, body condition assessments and appropriate portion adjustments can help owners maintain a healthier feeding routine.

For South African dog owners, the takeaway is simple: the right amount of food depends on the individual dog, not just the size of the bowl.

Understanding these differences is an important step towards more informed, responsible pet nutrition.

About BuddyMeal

BuddyMeal is a South African dog food brand focused on making personalised dog nutrition more convenient and accessible. Its approach considers individual dog characteristics to help pet owners make informed decisions about everyday feeding.

For more information, visit .