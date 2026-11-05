Octo Prints Launches Custom Stretch Table Cover With Online 3D Design Studio For Trade Show Booths

MENAFN - GetNews)"Custom stretch table cover in navy and gold on a trade show booth table in a busy expo hall, printed with an example healthcare logo."Octo Prints has launched a custom stretch table cover for 6 ft and 8 ft folding tables. The dye-sublimated, four-sided cover can be designed online and previewed in 3D, serving trade show, expo and event teams.

Lithia, Florida, United States - November 5, 2026 - Octo Prints, a custom print and lighting company based in Lithia, Florida, has launched the Custom Stretch Table Cover, a four-sided printed cover made for standard 6 ft and 8 ft folding tables. The company also introduced an online design studio for the product, which allows buyers to create a cover and preview it in 3D before placing an order.

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The design studio shows the cover on screen in 3D and displays an instant price as a buyer selects a size and options. The preview gives buyers a way to review how a logo and graphics appear on the cover before an order goes to production.

Custom table covers are a regular part of trade show booths, expos, job fairs, vendor markets and corporate registration desks, where a folding table is often the first thing a visitor sees. Most trade show table covers fall into three styles. Custom table throws are flat panels that drape over the table and hang under their own weight. Fitted table covers are cut to the dimensions of one table with sewn corners. A stretch cover uses tension fabric that pulls tight across the top and all four sides.

The Octo Prints cover follows the stretch style. It is made from 8.8 oz tension stretch fabric and includes canvas loops that secure the cover to each table leg during setup, so it holds its shape without tape, pins or clips. The fabric is wrinkle-resistant and machine washable, which allows event staff to pack the cover in a booth kit and use it at the next show without ironing or steaming.

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Artwork is applied through dye-sublimation, a process that heat-bonds ink into the fabric rather than laying it on the surface. The method is intended to resist cracking, peeling and fading across repeated use and washing, and it supports gradients, photographs and detailed logos printed edge to edge.

"A booth table is the first thing people see, and ordering a custom one shouldn't involve guesswork," said Scott Graham, Sales & Marketing Director at Octo Prints. "With the design studio, customers can see their cover in 3D before they place the order."

The cover is offered in two sizes that fit standard rectangular folding tables. The 6 ft cover is priced at $249.99 and the 8 ft cover at $279.99.

The Custom Stretch Table Cover is printed in the USA and is available at decorativelightcovers. The company has also published a guide to custom table covers that compares cover styles and explains sizing, print methods, setup and care.

About The Company

Octo Prints, also known as Octo Prints and Lighting, was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida. The company designs and prints custom covers, banners, signage and lighting products, and sells direct to businesses and consumers at decorativelightcovers. Its focus is practical lighting, display and print solutions that improve comfort, clarity and presentation.