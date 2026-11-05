Federal Constitutional Court Restricts PHC From Hearing MPO Arrest Cases
The case was heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan, during which the provincial government raised objections to the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court.
The provincial government argued that following the enforcement of Article 245, petitions under Article 199 were being filed and heard by the Peshawar High Court.
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In response, Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan remarked that notices were being issued to all parties in the matter.
The chief justice further said that other parties could also file their petitions after reviewing the court's order.
The Federal Constitutional Court issued notices to the parties concerned and ordered the suspension of hearings on cases related to arrests under the MPO, as well as the Peshawar High Court's orders for the release of those arrested under the law.
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