Azerbaijan To Face Czech Republic In Futsal World Cup Qualifier In Lankaran

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan's national futsal team will play its first home match in the main qualifying round of the FIFA Futsal World Cup as they prepare to welcome the Czech Republic to Lankaran.

The encounter will take place at the Lankaran Olympic Sports Complex, with the hosts looking to make the most of home advantage in their Group XII qualifying campaign.

The highly anticipated fixture is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 local time. Azerbaijan will face a challenging test against the Czech Republic, a competitive European side, as both teams continue their pursuit of a place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

An Italian refereeing team has been appointed to officiate the match. Italian referee Chiara Perona will serve as the chief referee, overseeing proceedings in what promises to be an important fixture for both national teams.

Playing in front of their home supporters could provide Azerbaijan with a valuable boost as they aim to deliver a strong performance and secure a positive result. The match also represents an important opportunity for the national side to demonstrate its progress and strengthen its position in the qualifying group.

With qualification ambitions at stake, the encounter in Lankaran is expected to be a significant test for Azerbaijan as their World Cup qualifying campaign continues.