US Election Results Intensify Israeli Opposition Calls For Netanyahu's Removal

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Israeli opposition leaders have renewed calls for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave office following Democratic gains in the US midterm elections, warning that his continued leadership could further damage Israel's relations with Washington and deepen its international isolation.

The reactions came on Wednesday after reports that Democrats had regained control of the US Congress, prompting concern among Israeli politicians and commentators over the potential implications for Israel's security and diplomatic standing.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who was re-elected to parliament last week as part of the centre-right Together alliance, said the US election outcome had effectively ruled out the possibility of forming a national unity government with Netanyahu.

"Israel cannot afford for him to remain prime minister. It endangers security, it endangers democracy, it will crush us in the world," Lapid wrote on X.

His remarks followed Israeli media reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump had been pressing Netanyahu and opposition leaders to establish a unity government excluding far-right political figures, as part of efforts to advance Washington's regional agenda.

Yair Golan, leader of the left-wing Democrats alliance, also criticised Netanyahu, arguing that the prime minister's political standing in the United States had deteriorated across party lines.

Golan described Netanyahu as "toxic" within both the Democratic and Republican parties, warning that his continued leadership could "lead Israel onto a path of international sanctions, international isolation, and a collision with the United States".

The opposition leader framed Israel's political future as a choice between a "boycotted, backward, and isolated" country under Netanyahu and "a strong, advanced, free, and secure Israel".

The criticism comes as the US election results have drawn attention to changing political attitudes towards Israel, particularly among progressive Democrats.

Among the candidates highlighted in the election coverage was Abdul El-Sayed, who was reported to have won Michigan's Senate race, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

For Israeli opposition figures, the Democratic gains have strengthened arguments that Netanyahu's political approach risks complicating relations with Washington at a time when US support remains central to Israel's diplomatic and security interests.