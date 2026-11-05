Turkish Stock Market Opens Higher as BIST One Hundred Extends Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index opened Thursday's trading session on a positive note, rising to 11,546.61 points as investors continued trading following the strong gains recorded during the previous session.
The benchmark index advanced by 68.48 points, equivalent to 0.60%, compared with Wednesday's closing level, reflecting continued upward movement at the start of the new trading day.
The positive opening followed a strong performance on Wednesday, when the BIST 100 climbed 4.12% to close at 11,478.13 points. Trading activity during that session reached a total transaction volume of 11.3 trillion Turkish liras ($226.48 billion).
Currency markets also recorded the latest exchange rates during Thursday morning trading. At 9.50 am local time (0650 GMT), the Turkish lira was valued at 50.0480 against the US dollar, 56.4859 against the euro and 67.6804 against the British pound.
In the commodities market, gold was trading at $4,136.20 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures stood at $94.09 per barrel.
The latest figures provide an overview of movements across Türkiye's equity, currency and commodity markets at the beginning of Thursday's session, with the BIST 100 maintaining its upward direction after Wednesday's substantial advance.
The benchmark index advanced by 68.48 points, equivalent to 0.60%, compared with Wednesday's closing level, reflecting continued upward movement at the start of the new trading day.
The positive opening followed a strong performance on Wednesday, when the BIST 100 climbed 4.12% to close at 11,478.13 points. Trading activity during that session reached a total transaction volume of 11.3 trillion Turkish liras ($226.48 billion).
Currency markets also recorded the latest exchange rates during Thursday morning trading. At 9.50 am local time (0650 GMT), the Turkish lira was valued at 50.0480 against the US dollar, 56.4859 against the euro and 67.6804 against the British pound.
In the commodities market, gold was trading at $4,136.20 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures stood at $94.09 per barrel.
The latest figures provide an overview of movements across Türkiye's equity, currency and commodity markets at the beginning of Thursday's session, with the BIST 100 maintaining its upward direction after Wednesday's substantial advance.
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