UK Police Arrest Protesters Ahead of Palestine Action Ban Appeal
(MENAFN) British authorities arrested 25 demonstrators outside the Supreme Court in London on Wednesday as judges prepared to consider a legal challenge against the government's decision to ban Palestine Action under counterterrorism legislation.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the individuals were detained on suspicion of expressing support for an organization prohibited under British law.
The arrests took place ahead of a court hearing involving Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, who is seeking to overturn the authorities' decision to classify the group as a banned organization under anti-terrorism laws.
Ammori has brought the challenge before the Supreme Court, asking judges to reverse the proscription that officially placed Palestine Action on the list of prohibited groups.
The proceedings question the legality of the government's decision and its reliance on counterterrorism legislation to impose restrictions on the organization.
The case has also intensified debate over the potential impact of the ban on fundamental rights, particularly freedom of expression, the ability to organize demonstrations and the extent of government authority under counterterrorism laws.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the individuals were detained on suspicion of expressing support for an organization prohibited under British law.
The arrests took place ahead of a court hearing involving Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, who is seeking to overturn the authorities' decision to classify the group as a banned organization under anti-terrorism laws.
Ammori has brought the challenge before the Supreme Court, asking judges to reverse the proscription that officially placed Palestine Action on the list of prohibited groups.
The proceedings question the legality of the government's decision and its reliance on counterterrorism legislation to impose restrictions on the organization.
The case has also intensified debate over the potential impact of the ban on fundamental rights, particularly freedom of expression, the ability to organize demonstrations and the extent of government authority under counterterrorism laws.
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