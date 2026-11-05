Palestinian Issue Emerges as Key Factor in Democratic Gains in US
(MENAFN) The Palestinian issue “played a major role” in the Democratic Party's success in gaining control of Congress from Republicans, Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, said Wednesday.
Initial election projections indicated that Democrats had secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, marking a significant setback for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party following Tuesday's midterm elections.
In a statement, Barghouti said the election outcome demonstrated the political consequences of the partnership between Trump, the Republican Party and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He also pointed to the impact of US support for Israel, particularly what he described as “providing cover for the continuation of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and its attacks in the occupied West Bank.”
Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and left nearly 176,000 others injured, predominantly women and children. The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the territory's infrastructure.
At the same time, Israeli military operations and violence by settlers against Palestinians have escalated across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians in Gaza.
Initial election projections indicated that Democrats had secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, marking a significant setback for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party following Tuesday's midterm elections.
In a statement, Barghouti said the election outcome demonstrated the political consequences of the partnership between Trump, the Republican Party and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He also pointed to the impact of US support for Israel, particularly what he described as “providing cover for the continuation of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and its attacks in the occupied West Bank.”
Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and left nearly 176,000 others injured, predominantly women and children. The offensive has also devastated approximately 90% of the territory's infrastructure.
At the same time, Israeli military operations and violence by settlers against Palestinians have escalated across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians in Gaza.
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