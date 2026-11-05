Yemen Airstrikes Hit 3 Provinces as Houthi Clashes Surge
(MENAFN) Airstrikes and ground clashes between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels erupted across multiple fronts Thursday, leaving fighters and civilians dead or wounded, according to reports.
A Yemeni TV channel reported that an airstrike destroyed a Houthi missile launcher on Mount Ba’dan in Ibb province. It was the second strike of its kind in the province in under 24 hours. The same channel said further airstrikes hit Houthi positions on the outskirts of the villages of al-Sarari and Dhi al-Barah, southeast of Mount Saber in Taiz province.
On the Lahj front, a second TV channel reported intense, ongoing fighting between government forces and the rebels in the Maqaterah, al-Sawalah and al-Zariq areas. It said airstrikes targeted Houthi reinforcements at Naqil al-Saha in Maqaterah. Forces from the Fourth Military Region also hit a Houthi vehicle carrying a 23 mm anti-aircraft gun on the Maqaterah front, destroying both the vehicle and the weapon, the channel said.
Dozens of Houthi fighters killed or wounded in the Maqaterah clashes were taken to Khalifa Hospital in the city of Turbah, the second channel reported.
The channel also said eight civilians, among them children, were killed or injured when a Houthi missile struck the al-Athawir area of Hayfan district in Taiz province. It added that Yemeni armed forces had carried out 322 operations, killing 64 Houthi fighters and destroying or disabling 16 military vehicles.
Government forces have been waging an offensive since Oct. 5 under the name “Dawn of Yemen,” aiming to regain control of state institutions and retake the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthis.
Fighting resumed in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports. The renewed violence shattered a period of relative calm that had held since April 2022 and deepened Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.
Yemen has been mired in civil war since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
A Yemeni TV channel reported that an airstrike destroyed a Houthi missile launcher on Mount Ba’dan in Ibb province. It was the second strike of its kind in the province in under 24 hours. The same channel said further airstrikes hit Houthi positions on the outskirts of the villages of al-Sarari and Dhi al-Barah, southeast of Mount Saber in Taiz province.
On the Lahj front, a second TV channel reported intense, ongoing fighting between government forces and the rebels in the Maqaterah, al-Sawalah and al-Zariq areas. It said airstrikes targeted Houthi reinforcements at Naqil al-Saha in Maqaterah. Forces from the Fourth Military Region also hit a Houthi vehicle carrying a 23 mm anti-aircraft gun on the Maqaterah front, destroying both the vehicle and the weapon, the channel said.
Dozens of Houthi fighters killed or wounded in the Maqaterah clashes were taken to Khalifa Hospital in the city of Turbah, the second channel reported.
The channel also said eight civilians, among them children, were killed or injured when a Houthi missile struck the al-Athawir area of Hayfan district in Taiz province. It added that Yemeni armed forces had carried out 322 operations, killing 64 Houthi fighters and destroying or disabling 16 military vehicles.
Government forces have been waging an offensive since Oct. 5 under the name “Dawn of Yemen,” aiming to regain control of state institutions and retake the capital, Sanaa, from the Houthis.
Fighting resumed in July, killing and wounding thousands and displacing more than 250,000 people, according to UN reports. The renewed violence shattered a period of relative calm that had held since April 2022 and deepened Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.
Yemen has been mired in civil war since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
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