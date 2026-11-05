Germany Reaffirms Strong US Partnership Despite Midterm Election Setback
(MENAFN) Germany has pledged to maintain its close relationship with the United States regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, which delivered a significant political setback to President Donald Trump.
“The USA is—and will remain—an important partner and ally for us. We will continue our close cooperation with the USA, even if a different constellation were to emerge in both chambers,” deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer told reporters during a briefing in Berlin on Wednesday.
When questioned about whether the election results could influence Washington's foreign policy decisions on major issues, including the conflict involving Iran, the war in Ukraine and trade tariffs, Meyer declined to offer predictions.
He said he did “not want to speculate,” pointing to the fact that vote counting in the US midterm elections was still underway.
Trump and his Republican Party suffered substantial losses in Tuesday's elections, as projections from major US media organizations indicated that Democrats were on course to take control of both chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate.
“The USA is—and will remain—an important partner and ally for us. We will continue our close cooperation with the USA, even if a different constellation were to emerge in both chambers,” deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer told reporters during a briefing in Berlin on Wednesday.
When questioned about whether the election results could influence Washington's foreign policy decisions on major issues, including the conflict involving Iran, the war in Ukraine and trade tariffs, Meyer declined to offer predictions.
He said he did “not want to speculate,” pointing to the fact that vote counting in the US midterm elections was still underway.
Trump and his Republican Party suffered substantial losses in Tuesday's elections, as projections from major US media organizations indicated that Democrats were on course to take control of both chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate.
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