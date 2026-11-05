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Capgemini selected to lead European Commission consortium for AI Safety and Cyber Risk Assessment of advanced AI models

Paris, November 05, 2026 – Capgemini has been selected, as leader of a consortium1, by the European Commission's AI Office2, established within DG CNECT (Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology), to support the cyber threat modeling and risk assessment related to advanced AI systems, in the context of the European Union's AI Act. The assignment is part of the EU's AI Safety3 program and focuses on assessing and mitigating cyber offence risks associated with General-Purpose AI (GPAI) models4.

Capgemini will help strengthen Europe's ability to assess, monitor and mitigate the systemic cyber offense risks associated with advanced General Purpose AI (GPAI) models. As these models rapidly gain autonomous and cyber-relevant capabilities, such as automated vulnerability discovery, exploit generation, or large-scale cyber-attack orchestration, Europe needs robust harmonized evaluation frameworks to ensure these technologies are deployed safely and responsibly across the EU.

Capgemini brings its expertise in AI, cybersecurity and compliance to support the AI Office in its core mission: the development and use of trustworthy AI. This includes modelling emerging cyber offence risks, developing evaluation tools, designing technical compliance methodologies, and conducting on-demand technical assessments. Capgemini will support the AI Office to identify systemic risks and effectively enforce the AI Act's obligations for GPAI providers.

“As Europe deploys the world's first comprehensive AI safety framework, this work with the European Commission reflects our shared commitment to ensuring AI technologies are developed and deployed responsibly. By combining scientific rigor, operational expertise, and experience in operationalizing trusted AI, Capgemini is proud to help strengthen Europe's digital resilience,” said Andrea Falleni, CEO of Capgemini's Southern Europe region and Group Executive Board Member.

Capgemini is leading a dedicated consortium with Wavestone and the French public institution LNE (Laboratoire National de Métrologie et d'Essais), bringing together complementary expertise in cybersecurity risk management, operational security, AI evaluation and conformity assessment to help the European Commission keep pace with fast-evolving AI-driven cyber threats.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is the business transformation partner for enterprises in the age of AI. We help organizations imagine and build an intelligent, sustainable future, combining AI, technology and human ingenuity to transform how they operate, innovate and grow. With unique end-to-end capabilities spanning strategy, technology, engineering and intelligent operations, we bring together deep industry expertise and market-leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data to turn ambition into measurable business outcomes at scale. Supported by a robust ecosystem of partners and nearly 60 years of expertise, Capgemini is a responsible and diverse global organization of over 410,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The Group reported 2025 revenues of €22.5 billion.

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1 Under Lot 2 of the EC-CNECT-2025-OP-0032 procurement procedure.

2 The European AI Office is the centre of AI expertise across the EU, that promotes the development and deployment of AI solutions that benefit society and the economy.

3 AI Safety Program consists in developing tools, methodologies and benchmarks for evaluating capabilities and reach of general-purpose AI models and classifying models with systemic risks. See

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