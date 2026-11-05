Revenue For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Progress on the plan to exit loss-making activities and evidence of the underlying profitability of the Group's ongoing activities (adjusted EBITDA margin of +9.9% in H1 2026)

Final steps in the Group's transformation



France: operations related to the loss-making telecommunications framework contract fully halted at the end of September

Germany: repositioning of the customer base now largely complete, with the discontinuation of low-margin activities in 2026 and a refocus on stronger operators offering greater visibility



Excluding the exiting scope, nine-month revenue up +3.0% to €474.8 million





Nine-month revenue of the exiting scope of €88.3 million, down -55.9%

Total nine-month revenue of €563.1 million, down -14.8%



A streamlined, refocused, and structurally more profitable business portfolio starting in 2027





Refocused scope (excluding the exiting activities) already at a 9.9% adjusted EBITDA margin in H1 2026, against -24.3% for the exiting activities, which masked half of the positive adjusted EBITDA of the refocused scope Presentation of the Group's new roadmap during a strategic webinar on November 17, 2026

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chief Executive Officer of Solutions30, stated:“This third quarter marks the completion of a key stage in Solutions30's transformation: The termination of our major framework contract in the telecommunications sector in France is now complete, as operations ceased entirely at the end of September, eliminating the Group's last source of losses. Our Q3 revenue evolution primarily reflects this withdrawal, which was both deliberate and anticipated. In Germany, the repositioning of our customer base toward stronger service providers that offer greater visibility is now largely complete. The bulk of our business portfolio, excluding the scopes we are in the process of exiting, is already showing profitability levels much closer to the Group's standards. The reorganization of operations in France will be completed in Q4, and we will enter 2027 with a streamlined, refocused, and structurally more profitable business portfolio. The real profitability of our business will no longer be masked by the activities being wound down and by restructuring costs.”

9 months Q3 In millions of euros 2026 2025 restated* % change 2026 2025 restated* % change Group revenue 563.1 661.0 -14.8 % 162.7 211.2 -22.9 % Benelux 240.1 262.0 -8.4 % 70.9 80.6 -12.1 % France 154.6 227.6 -32.1 % 34.1 73.3 -53.5 % Germany 64.1 71.3 -10.0 % 23.4 24 -2.2 % Other Countries 104.2 100.1 4.1 % 34.3 33.3 3.2 %

* In accordance with the provisions of IFRS 5, the 2025 comparative figures have been restated to reflect the classification of the United Kingdom and the divested telecom business in Spain as discontinued operations.

The transformation undertaken by Solutions30 means that two scopes will coexist until the end of 2026: the refocused scope, which will make up the Group's business portfolio from 2027 onward, and the exiting scope, from which the Group will have completed its exit by the end of 2026.

Refocused scope

9 months Q3 In millions of euros 2026 2025 restated* % change 2026 2025 restated* % change Revenue 474.8 460.8 +3.0% 153.2 149.2 +2.8% Benelux 233.3 223.1 +4.6% 70.9 69.0 +2.8% France 73.6 73.2 0.6% 24.6 24.3 1.3% Germany 63.7 64.4 -1.1% 23.4 22.6 3.5% Other Countries 104.2 100.1 4.1% 34.3 33.3 3.2%

* In accordance with the provisions of IFRS 5, the 2025 comparative figures have been restated to reflect the classification of the United Kingdom and the divested telecom business in Spain as discontinued operations.

The refocused scope comprises the activities that the Group intends to continue and to keep developing once the current period of refocusing and restructuring, which will be completed by the end of 2026, has come to an end. This scope accounts for approximately 84% of Group revenue for the first nine months of 2026 and covers all of the Group's activities with the exception of the French entities affected directly or indirectly by the exit from the telecommunications framework contract, the contract with a FiberCo in Germany from which the Group exited in the first half of 2026, and the roll-out projects completed in 2026 in the Benelux region.

In Q3 2026, revenue for the refocused scope was up +2.8%, with growth across all geographies.

This scope has strong development prospects, in particular in the fast-growing markets of the energy transition (solar panels, batteries, electric-vehicle charging points, heat pumps and more), data centers and railway infrastructure.

Exiting scope

The exiting scope includes:



the restructured activities in France and Germany; the roll-out projects completed in 2026 in the Benelux region.

The exit from this scope will be complete and effective by the end of 2026.

9 months Q3 In millions of euros 2026 2025 % change 2026 2025 % change Revenue 88.3 200.2 -55.9% 9.5 62.0 -84.7% Restructured activities 81.5 161.3 -49.5% 9.5 50.4 -81.1% Roll-out projects completed in 2026 6.8 38.9 -82.5% - 11.6 -100.0%

A refocused scope already close to the Group's profitability standards, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of +9.9% in H1 2026

Based on data from the first half of 2026, this refocused scope, which accounts for approximately 84% of Group revenue, generated adjusted EBITDA of €33.2 million over six months, i.e. a margin of 9.9%. This level of profitability includes all of the Group's overhead costs.

H1 2026 In millions of euros Refocused Scope Exiting scope* Group Total Revenue 333.6 66.7 400.3 Adjusted EBITDA 33.2 -16.2 17.0 Margin 9.9% -24.3% 4.2%

* This breakdown is provided for informational purposes only and may be subject to minor adjustments, as certain small-scale operations currently included in the exiting scope may be retained. However, this does not imply any substantive change to the analysis presented above.

In contrast, the exiting scope posted adjusted EBITDA of -€16.2 million over six months, i.e. a margin of -24.3%. The exit from this scope will therefore reveal the profitability of the activities the Group intends to continue.

In total, in the first half of 2026, the exiting scope represented a negative pre-tax impact of -€23.5 million (-€15.2 million for the operating loss of the activities discontinued in France, -€0.3 million for the operating loss of the activities discontinued in Germany, -€0.8 million for the operating loss of the activities discontinued in the Benelux region, and -€7.2 million of restructuring costs across these scopes).

Based on adjusted EBITDA of €33.2 million for the refocused scope in the first half of 2026, the consolidated net income of the refocused scope would have been breakeven over the period.

Anticipated profitability improvements in 2027 are thus based less on the assumption of a broad-based recovery than on the completion of the exit from heavily loss-making operations, with the rest of the portfolio already posting margin levels close to the Group's standards.

Consolidated Revenue

Solutions30's consolidated revenue for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 totaled €563.1 million, down -14.8% compared with revenue for the same period in 2025, restated to exclude the contributions from the United Kingdom and the divested telecom business in Spain, to reflect their classification as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5. This trend reflects an organic contraction of -15.8% and a contribution from acquisitions of +1.0%. The impact of exchange rate fluctuations was negligible.

In Q3 2026, Group revenue amounted to €162.7 million, down a purely organic -22.9% compared with the restated values for Q3 2025.

Benelux

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue in the Benelux region totaled €240.1 million, representing 43% of Group revenue. It fell by -8.4%, a decline that was entirely organic. This decrease reflects the scheduled completion of several projects, in particular the roll-out of digital meters in Flanders and the Netherlands. It was partially offset by the strong performance of the electrical grid services business. Excluding the contribution of the roll-out projects that have come to an end, revenue in the Benelux region rose by 4.6% over the first nine months of 2026 and by 2.8% in the third quarter, compared with the same periods of 2025.

The Connectivity business, which accounts for 82% of the region's revenue, remained broadly stable (-0.1%). In July 2026, the Belgian competition authority approved the pooling of certain fiber roll-out programs. As part of this initiative, telecom service providers have reduced the number of their implementation partners, with Solutions30 among those retained. New zones will therefore be allocated to retained partners in the course of 2027. In the meantime, growth in maintenance operations is supporting business activity. In addition, Solutions30 has been certified to bid on projects from Elia, Belgium's electricity transmission grid manager, for telecommunications infrastructure deployment services, and has won a contract to roll out electricity meters for the operator Sibelga in Brussels.

Q3 revenue in the Benelux region totaled €70.9 million. This figure is down -12.1% compared with Q3 2025.

France

For the first nine months of the year, revenue in France totaled €154.6 million, representing 27% of total revenue, down -32.1%. This trend reflects an organic contraction of -34.7%, partially offset by a +2.6% contribution from external growth, reflecting the contribution of So-Tec, which was fully consolidated from April 2025.

In the telecommunications segment, the Group ceased operations in September under the major framework agreement, the termination of which was announced in August 2026. This agreement, which accounted for €117.6 million in revenue in 2025 but was operating at a loss, is no longer part of Solutions30's operational scope. The exit is accompanied by a resizing of the Group's structures and geographic footprint in France, which will be fully implemented by the end of the year and includes the discontinuation of all unprofitable operations, particularly in overseas territories.

The Energy business has continued to feel the indirect effects of terminating the telecommunications framework contract and the discontinuation of all operations in some regions that depended heavily on this contract. At the same time, So-Tec continues to perform very strongly, both in terms of growth and profitability, and is establishing itself as the Group's development platform in the photovoltaic sector in France. Solutions30 increased its stake in the company to 80% in Q3, strengthening its market position and its capacity to accelerate the company's growth.

Q3 revenue in France totaled €34.1 million, down -53.5%.

Germany

Solutions30's revenue in Germany totaled €64.1 million for the first nine months of the year (11% of total revenue), representing a purely organic decline of -10.0%. This decline reflects the temporary impact of the Group's repositioning of its customer base towards established telecom service providers. In Q3 2026, the decline was limited to -2.2%, with revenue of €23.4 million.

The German fiber market is reorganizing, with long-standing telecom service providers playing a more prominent role, as they are financially stronger and offer greater visibility than FiberCos. Solutions30 has accordingly repositioned its customer base: The termination of a contract with one FiberCo has been completed, and the Group is expected to receive compensation under that contract in the very near future. At the same time, Solutions30 has won about ten new contracts with Deutsche Telekom for fiber deployment and customer connections. These contracts are expected to generate cumulative revenue of more than €20 million by the end of 2027, confirming the effectiveness of the refocusing and reinforcing Germany's role as a powerful driver of long-term growth for the Group.

Other Countries

In the Other Countries segment, Solutions30 reported revenue of €104.2 million for the first nine months of the year, up +4.1%. This performance includes organic growth of +3.2% and a contribution from external growth of +0.9%. The impact of exchange rate fluctuations was negligible.

The segment continues to generate profitable growth, driven by the refocusing and streamlining measures implemented in recent years. Over the period, Italy grew driven by the expansion of energy services, while the fiber-optic business has now leveled off. In Spain, growth is primarily driven by charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. In Poland, Elektra Realizacje, a specialist in electrical grid services, is on track to double its revenue just one year after it joined the Group in July 2025, supporting Solutions30's growth in energy services.

In Q3, revenue for the Other Countries segment totaled €34.3 million, up +3.2%.

Business highlights

In Technology, Solutions30 has renewed its partnership with HP for a further three years, until September 2029. The Group is HP's authorized service provider in Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal. The partnership, which began in 2009, covers the entire service lifecycle of HP PCs and printers: installation, repair, call center services and installed-base management. The renewal reflects the quality of a long-standing relationship and Solutions30's ability to deliver pan-European on-site service contracts.

In Connectivity in Belgium, Solutions30 has now passed a run rate of one thousand fiber connections a month for Fiberklaar, in the Flemish cities where the Group deployed the network, and the activity continues to ramp up. Each job covers the lead-in civil works from the public domain to the home, the creation of the building entry point, the installation of the fiber into the home and the testing of the link. It is extended by the activation of the lines on behalf of Proximus, as part of the migration of customers from copper to fiber, a contract that Solutions30 also holds. The Group therefore covers the whole connection chain, from civil works through to commissioning at the customer's premises.

Strategic Webinar: November 17, 2026

Solutions30 invites its shareholders, investors, and analysts to a strategic webinar on November 17, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. (CET), hosted by the Group's management team.

2026 marks the final stage of the transformation the Group began in 2024, significantly refocusing its business portfolio and adapting its organizational structure to a challenging market environment. Starting in 2027, the Group will embark on a new cycle of development, based on a more focused scope of operations targeting attractive markets, making it structurally more profitable.

The webinar will outline the Group's current situation and priorities for each of its geographic segments, as well as growth opportunities in each of its markets.

The event will be available on the Group's website () and will include a question-and-answer session. Registration is now open via the following link:

Solutions30 strategic webinar.

Upcoming Events

Strategic webinar - November 17, 2026

About S0lutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 10,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 9 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: CAC Mid & Small |

CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more:

Contact

Individual Shareholders:

Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 –...

Analysts/Investors:

...



Press:

...

Appendices

Revenue by Segment and Business Line - First 9 months of 2026

(In millions of euros) Benelux France Germany Other 2026 Connectivity 197.8 47.7 59.1 83.9 388.6 Energy 28.0 59.6 5.0 7.9 100.5 Technology 14.3 47.4 - 12.4 74.1 Revenue 240.1 154.6 64.1 104.2 563.1 (In millions of euros) Benelux France Germany Other 2025 restated* Connectivity 198.0 102.3 67.5 82.7 450.5 Energy 46.0 79.1 3.8 7.4 136.3 Technology 17.9 46.2 - 10.1 74.2 Revenue 262.0 227.6 71.3 100.1 661.0

Revenue by Segment and Business Line - Q3 2026

(In millions of euros) Benelux France Germany Other 2026 Connectivity 58.4 6.2 21.5 27.1 113.2 Energy 8.3 13.4 1.9 3.0 26.6 Technology 4.2 14.5 - 4.2 22.9 Revenue 70.9 34.1 23.4 34.3 162.7 (In millions of euros) Benelux France Germany Other 2025 restated* Connectivity 60.7 31.1 22.4 27.0 141.2 Energy 14.9 27.4 1.5 3.0 46.9 Technology 5.0 14.8 - 3.2 23.1 Revenue 80.6 73.3 24.0 33.3 211.2

* In accordance with the provisions of IFRS 5, the 2025 comparative figures have been restated to reflect the classification of the United Kingdom and the divested telecom business in Spain as discontinued operations.

Attachment

S30 _PR_Q3 2026 - 051126