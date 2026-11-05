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Highlighting Manufacturing Capabilities, Product Quality, and Industry Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 5, 2026 - As automotive electrical architectures evolve and demand for reliable interconnection components increases, connector terminals are becoming an important part of vehicle electrical system design. According to Mordor Intelligence's Automotive Terminals Market Size, Share & Outlook 2031, the global automotive terminals market is valued at USD 28.59 billion in 2026. Against this industry background, five China-based manufacturers and suppliers worth considering in the connector terminal sector are JDE Automotive Technology Co.,LTD, K. S. Terminals (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Jieshitai Electronics Co., Ltd. (CNJST), Shenzhen Dongjin Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd. and AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd.These companies serve different parts of the electrical interconnection supply chain, covering automotive connector terminals, precision metal stamping parts, connector development, wire harness assemblies and high-voltage interconnection solutions. This editorial overview examines their publicly described business activities and product capabilities, with particular attention to manufacturing processes, product applications and quality management.Industry Context: Evolving Requirements for Automotive Connector TerminalsAutomotive connector terminals play an important role in maintaining stable electrical connections across vehicle electrical systems. Their performance depends on several factors, including conductive material selection, contact resistance, plating thickness, terminal retention force and environmental resistance. As vehicle platforms become more electrified and electronically integrated, manufacturers are facing increasingly diverse requirements for Automotive Connector Terminal products and related components.Different applications also require different terminal and connector configurations. Products such as an MCP 2.8 Terminal, a Cinch Terminal Block, a sealed automotive connector and a pre-crimped Harness Terminal serve distinct connection requirements. Buyers typically assess these products according to interface compatibility, wire specifications, current capacity, mating force and operating environment.Manufacturing processes are equally important. Precision Metal Stamping Parts and Progressive Stamping Parts support the production of terminals with consistent dimensions and contact structures, while Plastic Injection Molded Connector Housing components provide insulation, mechanical protection and connection stability.For automotive applications, USCAR2 is an important performance specification covering electrical connector systems, including terminals and connectors. Its current revision, USCAR2-9, addresses performance testing across development, production and field analysis. IATF 16949:2016 also provides an important automotive quality management framework, covering process control, supplier management and product traceability. Depending on the product and destination market, manufacturers may additionally need to provide applicable material declarations, environmental compliance documentation and product-specific validation reports.Five Manufacturers in the Connector Terminal Sector1. JDE Automotive Technology Co.,LTDJDE Automotive Technology Co.,LTD is a Dongguan-based manufacturer specializing in automotive connectors, connector terminals, wire harnesses, precision stamping parts and plastic injection components. Its manufacturing operations integrate precision stamping, precision injection molding, in-house mold fabrication and automated assembly, supporting the production of metal contact components and their corresponding plastic housings.The company's facility covers approximately 50,000 m2 and employs around 300 people, including a 30-member R&D team. Its company-reported annual production capacity reaches 9.36 billion pieces. The manufacturing portfolio includes automotive wire connectors, wire harness terminals, electrical pin terminals, automotive crimp terminals, terminal blocks and customized connector components.One documented product is the JDE-1187-B bimetallic composite terminal, which combines CuNi3Si copper strip with SUS301 stainless steel strip. The terminal features a pre-tinned layer of 2–6 μm, supports wire sizes of 0.25–0.35 mm2 and has a specified mating and unmating force range of 0.5–4 N. It is supplied in reels of 5,000 pieces and manufactured in accordance with RoHS requirements. This material combination brings together electrical conductivity and spring properties for terminal applications.JDE also offers several automotive connector and housing configurations. The JDE-03 automotive connector with housing uses PA66 and PBT materials and is specified for operating temperatures from -40°C to 125°C, with a locking latch and sealed structure. Its JDE-04 plastic molded component range is specified for temperatures from -40°C to 140°C and IP67 protection, supports wire sizes from 0.2–2.5 mm2, and references LV214 and ISO 16750. The JDE-01 sealed multi-pin connector is available in 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-pin configurations, while the JDE-02 contact shrapnel is produced through progressive stamping.These capabilities enable JDE to provide both terminal components and Plastic Injection Molded Connector Housing solutions within an integrated manufacturing framework. Its production system is supported by IATF 16949:2016, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications. The company identifies the United States and Europe as its main export markets, with approximately 15% of its output exported.2. K. S. Terminals (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.K. S. Terminals (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. is part of the KST manufacturing network, which has experience in electrical terminals and connector solutions. Its product portfolio includes electrical terminals, automotive connectors, battery modular connectors and EV charging connectors. The company draws on precision mold design, cold-press stamping and injection molding technologies to support different electrical connection requirements. Its Suzhou manufacturing presence also provides a China-based production option for customers sourcing automotive and industrial interconnection components. Product selection can involve terminal dimensions, insulation materials, surface treatments and connector configurations, depending on the intended application.3. Zhejiang Jieshitai Electronics Co., Ltd. (CNJST)CNJST is positioned in the electronic connector and automotive interconnection sector, with product offerings covering wire-to-board connectors, wire-to-wire connectors, automotive connectors and wire harnesses. Its publicly described applications include new energy vehicle electrical systems, automotive lighting, smart cockpit controls and other electronic equipment. The company also develops electronic wires and FFC flexible flat cables for consumer electronics and industrial applications. Its product and manufacturing portfolio reflects a focus on connector design and integrated interconnection solutions, serving customers with different interface and assembly requirements.4. Shenzhen Dongjin Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Dongjin Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd. focuses on precision connectors and automotive electronic interconnection products. Its publicly presented product categories include automotive connectors, industrial connectors, data connectors and precision molds. The company also works on connector solutions associated with automotive electronic systems, including body control modules, electronic control units, ABS, electric parking brakes and advanced driver-assistance systems. Its product development activities include connector applications for ultrasonic and millimeter-wave radar systems, highlighting the role of precision connector structures in vehicle sensing and electronic signal transmission.5. AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd.AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese interconnection technology manufacturer with product coverage spanning electrical connectors, optical connectors, cable assemblies and related connection systems. In the automotive sector, its portfolio includes high-voltage connectors, high-voltage wire harnesses, signal connectors and charging connection solutions for new energy vehicles. These products are used in applications involving battery packs, motor controllers, power distribution units, onboard chargers and charging systems. Its broader engineering background in electrical and optical interconnection technologies also supports applications in aerospace, industrial equipment and telecommunications.Key Considerations When Comparing Connector Terminal ManufacturersManufacturing integration. The extent of in-house production can influence tooling coordination, dimensional consistency and communication between terminal and housing development. JDE's documented integration of precision stamping, injection molding, mold fabrication and automated assembly provides a combined manufacturing approach for metal terminals and plastic connector components.Material and terminal specifications. Conductive materials, plating thickness and contact force are important considerations when selecting a Harness Terminal. For example, the JDE-1187-B provides specified material and dimensional parameters that can be reviewed during product evaluation. Other terminal products should be assessed against their individual drawings and technical specifications.Connector design and application coverage. Manufacturers differ in their product focus, from individual terminals and Cinch Terminal Block-style connection products to complete Automotive Wire Connector systems and high-voltage vehicle connectors. Buyers should consider the electrical interface, housing design, wire range and environmental conditions required by the target application.Quality management and compliance. Automotive supply chains require documented quality processes and product validation. IATF 16949:2016, ISO 9001 and applicable environmental declarations can form part of supplier qualification. Depending on the vehicle programme and target market, buyers may also request material reports, plating specifications, dimensional inspection records and connector performance test results.Production capacity and customization. Production scale, mold development resources, automation and engineering support can influence a supplier's suitability for different order volumes. Buyers should evaluate capacity against the specific part number and production programme rather than relying solely on general company-level output figures.Market Outlook: Greater Attention to Interconnection ReliabilityThe automotive terminals market is developing alongside vehicle electrification, electronic integration and the expansion of new energy vehicle production. These trends are increasing the importance of reliable electrical interfaces, particularly in battery systems, power distribution, vehicle control units and sensor connections.For manufacturers, this creates demand for consistent terminal dimensions, reliable contact performance, suitable housing materials and production processes that can support repeatable quality. Precision stamping, injection molding and automated assembly will continue to play important roles in the development of automotive interconnection components.For procurement teams, supplier evaluation is increasingly based on a combination of manufacturing capability, technical documentation, quality management and application experience. Companies that can provide clear specifications and traceable validation records are better positioned to support the requirements of automotive customers.ConclusionThe five companies represent different capabilities across China's connector terminal and automotive interconnection industry. JDE Automotive Technology Co.,LTD focuses on the integrated production of connector terminals, precision stamping parts, injection molded components and wire harness products. K. S. Terminals brings experience in electrical terminals and connector technologies, while CNJST and Shenzhen Dongjin serve different connector and automotive electronics applications. AVIC Jonhon contributes a broader portfolio of electrical and high-voltage interconnection solutions.As automotive electrical systems continue to evolve, the ability to combine precision manufacturing with reliable product specifications and quality documentation will remain an important consideration for connector terminal sourcing and supplier development.

Kelly

JDE Automotive Technology Co.,LTD

+ +8613790104511

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Five Reputable Connector Terminal Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Electrical Connectivity News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Telecommunications



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