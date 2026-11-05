Recorded Google Search delistings averaged per creator, for requests filed September 29–October 29, 2026. Source: Google Copyright Transparency Report; analysis by Fanlock.

Removed and not-indexed shares of submitted URL entries, including pending entries in the denominator. Requests filed September 29–October 29, 2026. Source: Google; analysis by Fanlock.

Fanlock's 1,671,407 submitted URL entries: 1,604,092 removed, 1,534 not indexed, 4,270 no action and 61,511 pending. Requests filed September 29–October 29, 2026. Source: Google; analysis by Fanlock.

Analysis compares five content protection services using Google's public records for requests filed September 29-October 29, 2026.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fanlock has released its Fall Creator DMCA Report, comparing Google Search copyright-removal activity associated with Fanlock, BranditScan, Ceartas, Bruqi and Rulta. The company-authored report gives content creators and agencies a defined measure to examine when evaluating DMCA and leak removal services.The report covers requests filed September 29-October 29, 2026. Fanlock compared the number of URL entries recorded as removed from Google Search, averaged per creator. Fanlock ranked first among the five services on this measure.The rounded averages were 7,902 for Fanlock, 2,579 for BranditScan, 1,983 for Ceartas, 1,757 for Bruqi and 834 for Rulta. An accompanying chart displays the comparison on a common scale.The report also compares the recorded removed and not-indexed shares of submitted URL entries. Fanlock's records show 1,604,092 removed entries out of 1,671,407 submitted, a removed share of 95.97%. The submitted total includes 61,511 entries marked pending in the snapshot. The report's charts separate removed, not indexed, no action and pending outcomes.The figures come from Google's Copyright Transparency Report. Google publishes records of copyright-removal requests and the associated Search outcomes. DMCA refers to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, the U.S. copyright law under which qualifying removal notices are submitted.Methodology and scopeFanlock prepared the analysis and recomputed the figures on November 3, 2026. The reporting window ends October 29, 2026 at 01:57:39 UTC. The figures describe the recorded outcomes of requests filed during that window; they are not a count of removal events occurring during the window.For this report, "per creator" uses standardized copyright-owner names appearing in the reporting window as a proxy. The calculation divides recorded removed URL entries by those names. Names can represent individuals, aliases or organizations, so the denominator is not a verified customer count.The analysis groups reporting organizations by ID and standardized name. The BranditScan grouping includes DMCA Piracy Prevention Inc; BranditScan's own website links its Google delisting figures to reporter ID 360291.Google's dataset includes repeat URL submissions. The totals therefore measure URL entries rather than unique leaked photos or videos. Removing a result from Google Search also differs from deleting the content from its hosting website.The not-indexed category means a URL was absent from Google's Search index. Google says it also processes notices for these URLs to prevent future Search appearances. This category alone does not establish a provider's accuracy or processing speed.Fanlock produced the report and is one of the services compared. Provider populations can differ in content exposure, filing practices and service history. The comparison measures recorded Google Search activity; it does not establish overall service effectiveness. Source-site removals, platform coverage, continued monitoring and support remain separate considerations for creators.The full report includes comparison charts, metric definitions and source references so readers can examine the results and limitations.About FanlockFanlock is a content protection company founded by creators Morgpie and Zander Small. Fanlock's creator protection service helps creators and agencies find unauthorized copies of their work and pursue removal across search engines, websites, social platforms and Telegram. The service combines automated detection, removal requests and follow-up.

Mei Johnson

Fanlock

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Fanlock's Fall Creator DMCA Report: Google Search Delistings Compared News Provided By Fanlock November 05, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Social Media



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