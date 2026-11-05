Millions Of Cancer Patients Face Lasting Nerve Damage From Chemotherapy, Paxman's Neuropathy System Aims To Change That

Management of nerve damage during chemotherapy has been a major, unmet clinical need – until now. Introducing The Paxman Neuropathy System

The Paxman Neuropathy System Close-up

Paxman Neuropathy System Cooling Accessories Paxman Gloves

Paxman Neuropathy System Cooling Accessories Paxman Boots

Paxman: redefining chemotherapy side effect management, using innovative cryotherapy solutions to protect quality of life when it matters most.

Paxman Launches First-of-Its-Kind Neuropathy System to Address the Unmet Need of CIPN, Supported by Published Clinical Data

- Richard Paxman OBE, CEOHUDDERSFIELD, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paxman has announced the commercial launch of its ground breaking cryocompression device, the Paxman Neuropathy System, an innovative cryocompression technology designed to help reduce the risk and severity of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN ), a common side effect of cancer treatment that can cause numbness, pain, tingling and loss of sensation in the hands and feet.The launch marks Paxman's first major product expansion beyond scalp cooling to manage the side effect of chemotherapy-induced hair loss. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) remains one of the most significant unmet needs in cancer care, with no established standard preventive therapy despite its potential to cause long term symptoms, impact quality of life and lead to chemotherapy dose reductions, delays or discontinuation.The announcement marks an important milestone for Paxman, which has spent more than 25 years establishing itself as the global leader in scalp cooling, a position strengthened by the 2025 acquisition of Dignitana. With the addition of the Paxman Neuropathy System to the product portfolio, Paxman is expanding its focus beyond its pioneering expertise in scalp cooling to address additional treatment-related side effects that can have a lasting impact on patients' lives, broadening its leadership in innovative side effect management technologies in oncology.CIPN affects millions of cancer patients worldwide every year and can significantly impact quality of life, making everyday activities such as walking, writing, dressing and sleeping difficult. In some cases, symptoms can persist long after treatment has finished and may even lead to chemotherapy being delayed, reduced or stopped altogether.The innovative cryocompression technology harnessed in the Paxman Neuropathy has the potential to redefine what is possible in side effect management, addressing this significant unmet need in cancer care, helping to reduce the risk and severity of Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN), and enabling more patients to remain on their prescribed treatment regimens.The commercial launch coincides with the publication of clinical data from a prospective multicentre Phase I/II study in JCO Oncology Advances. The study evaluated the Paxman Neuropathy System in patients receiving taxane-based chemotherapy and found the device was safe, well tolerated and associated with low rates of CIPN.Among 146 evaluable patients, no participants developed severe neuropathy, while patient-reported clinically significant sensory symptoms remained low throughout follow-up. The findings add to growing evidence supporting cryocompression as a potential approach to reducing the burden of CIPN.The launch also aligns with the publication of a major scientific review in Therapeutic Advances in Medical Oncology, which explores the causes, impact and potential prevention strategies for CIPN.The review highlights the substantial burden CIPN places on patients and healthcare systems and emphasises the importance of identifying effective preventive approaches. Among the most promising emerging interventions reviewed were cryotherapy and cryocompression technologies."This product launch marks a new chapter for Paxman. For more than two decades, our mission has been to improve quality of life for people undergoing cancer treatment, through our scalp cooling system to manage the side effect of chemotherapy-induced hair loss." said Richard Paxman OBE, CEO of Paxman."Our mission is now expanded to address additional treatment-related side effects. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy can have a profound and lasting impact on patients, yet there are currently very few options available to help prevent it. The launch of the Paxman Neuropathy System represents an exciting step forward and reflects our commitment to bringing innovative technologies to patients facing the challenges of cancer, giving them a degree of control over their treatment."Following recent regulatory approvals, the Paxman Neuropathy System is launching in the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy. Pilot programmes of the technology are already underway in the UK, with expansion into additional centres expected across Europe in the coming months.The newly published findings add to a growing body of evidence supporting cryocompression in CIPN prevention. Further research is continuing through the ongoing randomized SWOG S2205 ICE COMPRESS study in the United States, as well as an additional clinical trial underway at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute evaluating the Paxman Neuropathy System.

Kathryn Daniel

Paxman

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Millions of Cancer Patients Face Lasting Nerve Damage from Chemotherapy, Paxman's Neuropathy System Aims to Change That News Provided By Paxman US Inc November 05, 2026, 07:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.