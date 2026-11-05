Top Face Makeup Manufacturer: Jinhua Yicai Strengthens Its Color Cosmetics Capabilities

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JINHUA, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is developing its position in the color cosmetics manufacturing sector through a product portfolio covering face, eye and lip makeup, alongside OEM and ODM services for beauty brands. Based in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, the company focuses on helping brand owners, importers and sourcing teams develop makeup collections that reflect their market positioning, product specifications and packaging requirements. As demand for differentiated color cosmetics continues to evolve, manufacturers capable of coordinating product development, customization and production are becoming increasingly important to the global beauty supply chain.

The face makeup market is shaped by changing consumer preferences, seasonal color trends and the growing demand for products that combine practical performance with distinctive presentation. Consumers may look for lightweight everyday products, buildable color, convenient packaging or coordinated makeup collections. For brands, responding to these preferences requires more than selecting popular shades. Product texture, formula, packaging structure, color consistency and production planning all influence how a makeup line performs in the marketplace.

Against this background, Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. provides a manufacturing platform focused on color cosmetics. Its product categories include Face Makeup, Eye Makeup and Lip Makeup, allowing buyers to explore different parts of a makeup collection through one supplier. The company's approach also includes OEM and ODM cooperation, through which product details can be discussed and developed according to individual project requirements.

A Broader Approach to Face Makeup Manufacturing

Face makeup remains a central category in the cosmetics industry because it provides the foundation for a wide range of beauty looks. Products such as blush, highlighter, contour powder and compact powder serve different purposes, from adding color and dimension to creating a more balanced overall appearance. For cosmetics brands, a well-planned face makeup range can support both everyday products and collections designed around particular styles or seasonal themes.

Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. presents several face makeup formats through its product portfolio. These include baked highlighter palettes, blush compacts, contour powder and other powder-based products. Different pan arrangements and packaging structures give buyers options when planning a collection. Multi-color palettes can bring several shades together in one compact, while single-color formats may suit brands seeking a more focused product line.

The company's product examples also demonstrate how presentation can contribute to product differentiation. A palette with multiple pans can support coordinated color combinations, while a compact with a mirror offers a practical packaging feature for consumers. Embossed powder surfaces, transparent lids and distinctive case designs can also influence the visual identity of a product. For brand owners, these details are important considerations when developing products for retail shelves, online stores or promotional collections.

Customization is another relevant factor in face makeup production. Different markets may have different preferences for color intensity, undertones, finishes and packaging styles. A shade that performs well in one region may not necessarily suit another customer group. By discussing shade direction, pan layout, branding and packaging requirements before production, manufacturers and buyers can work toward a product specification that better reflects the intended market.

Eye Makeup Supports Product Range Development

Eye makeup is another important part of the color cosmetics market. Eyeshadow palettes, single eyeshadows and pencil-format products allow consumers to create a wide variety of looks, from subtle daytime styles to more expressive evening makeup. For beauty brands, this category provides opportunities to introduce different color stories, finishes and product formats throughout the year.

Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. includes Eye Makeup in its product offering, with examples such as multi-color eyeshadow palettes, single eyeshadows and eyeshadow pencils. Its listed palettes feature different pan counts and layouts, giving buyers a choice of compact formats and larger collections. These formats can accommodate neutral shades, brighter colors or combinations of matte and shimmer-inspired visual effects, depending on the product brief and confirmed formulation.

The development of an eyeshadow product involves several considerations. Shade selection is often one of the first decisions, but buyers also need to consider the relationship between colors, the intended finish, the size of each pan and the overall design of the compact. Packaging should protect the product while remaining convenient to store and use. For private-label projects, logo placement, case color and printed artwork also contribute to brand recognition.

A structured sampling process can help buyers assess these details before moving into larger production quantities. Samples allow customers to review the appearance, texture and color direction of a proposed product. Any necessary adjustments can then be discussed before the final specifications are confirmed. This stage is particularly relevant for brands introducing a new palette or adapting an existing concept for a different market.

Lip Makeup and the Importance of Product Presentation

Lip products continue to occupy a prominent position in beauty retail because they offer consumers a relatively accessible way to experiment with color and style. Lipstick, lip gloss and other lip color formats are available in a broad range of shades, textures and packaging designs. Product presentation is especially important in this category, where the applicator, container shape, cap design and visible color can all influence the purchasing experience.

Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. includes Lip Makeup as part of its cosmetics portfolio. The company's listed examples include lipstick and lip gloss formats, as well as dual-ended designs that combine two application formats in one product. Different bottle shapes, cap details and compact packaging concepts provide reference points for buyers planning their own product ranges.

For brands developing lip makeup, formulation and packaging decisions need to be considered together. The desired texture, color appearance and application experience influence the type of container and applicator that may be appropriate. A liquid lip product, for example, requires packaging that is compatible with its formula and application method. Solid lip products have different structural and filling considerations. These details should be reviewed during product development and sampling rather than treated as separate decisions.

Packaging customization can also help brands establish a consistent visual identity. Case colors, logos, labels and cartons may be coordinated with the wider collection, making it easier to create a recognizable product family. For buyers managing multiple SKUs, consistency across packaging and product presentation can be an important part of the overall sourcing plan.

OEM and ODM Services for Beauty Brands

The cosmetics market includes established companies expanding their product ranges, emerging private-label brands and distributors seeking products suited to specific customer groups. These businesses may have different levels of product development experience. Some arrive with a complete formula and design concept, while others need support in selecting formats, shades and packaging.

Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. offers OEM and ODM cooperation for customers developing color cosmetics. Under an OEM arrangement, buyers can provide agreed product requirements and work with the manufacturer on production. ODM cooperation may involve further discussion of product concepts, formulas, shades and packaging. The specific scope of each project depends on technical feasibility, sampling results and the final agreement between the parties.

According to the company's published manufacturing information, its facility covers approximately 10,000 square meters and operates 15 production lines. The company also identifies a team of 20 staff members involved in research and development and sampling. Its manufacturing equipment includes automatic powder assembly, filling and packaging machines, as well as multicolor filling equipment. These resources support its work across different color cosmetics formats, although production arrangements are determined by the product category and order requirements.

The company states that custom projects can involve adjustments to formulas, shades, case colors, logos, labels and cartons. This gives buyers several areas to consider when shaping a product around their brand identity. Customization requirements should be clarified early, particularly when a project involves new packaging structures, special materials or formula changes. Clear specifications help both parties assess feasibility, sample requirements, costs and production schedules.

Quality Management and Production Coordination

Quality management is a key consideration in cosmetics manufacturing because finished products must meet agreed requirements for appearance, consistency, packaging and intended use. For buyers, quality evaluation begins before mass production. Raw materials, product specifications, sample approval and packaging compatibility all form part of the preparation process.

Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. describes a production process that includes sample preparation, customer review, specification confirmation, production and pre-shipment inspection. The company states that it conducts pre-shipment inspections according to its factory standards and welcomes third-party inspection. Buyers can discuss inspection scope and acceptance requirements when confirming an order.

This type of coordination is particularly important for international sourcing. Importers and brand owners may need to review product documentation, ingredient information, labeling requirements and applicable regulations in their destination markets. Requirements can vary according to product type and country. Therefore, regulatory review should be included in the sourcing process, with the manufacturer and buyer confirming the documents and testing information needed for each project.

Production planning also affects the reliability of a supply arrangement. Sampling, packaging preparation, order confirmation and manufacturing schedules need to be coordinated to support a planned launch date. For brands managing several product categories, working through a clear development process can make it easier to organize different SKUs and reduce misunderstandings during order execution.

Responding to Changes in the Global Beauty Market

The international cosmetics market is becoming increasingly diverse. Social media, online retail and the rapid circulation of beauty trends have shortened the time between the emergence of a new style and consumer interest in related products. Brands are therefore looking for ways to refresh collections, introduce distinctive packaging and offer products that appeal to clearly defined audiences.

Manufacturers play an important role in translating these market ideas into finished products. A supplier's value is not limited to production equipment or product variety. Communication, sampling support, customization options and the ability to coordinate different product formats are also important when buyers evaluate potential manufacturing partners.

For Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., its coverage of face, eye and lip cosmetics provides a foundation for serving brands that want to develop coordinated makeup collections. Its OEM and ODM services offer a framework for discussing product specifications and branding requirements, while its manufacturing facility supports production across several color cosmetics categories.

As beauty brands continue to balance product differentiation, cost management and supply-chain coordination, manufacturers with clearly defined product categories and customization processes are likely to remain relevant to the market. The ability to discuss a project from initial concept through sample review and production planning can help buyers make more informed sourcing decisions.

About Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a color cosmetics manufacturer based in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China. Established in 2015, the company focuses on the development and production of makeup products and provides OEM and ODM services for beauty brands, importers and distributors. Its product categories cover Face Makeup, Eye Makeup and Lip Makeup, including powder-based face products, eyeshadow palettes, lipstick and lip gloss formats. The company reports that its factory occupies approximately 10,000 square meters and operates 15 production lines, with a dedicated team supporting research and development and sample preparation. Customization discussions can cover formulas, shades, packaging colors, logos, labels and cartons, subject to project assessment and confirmation. For more information about its products, manufacturing capabilities and cooperation opportunities, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">yicaimakeupfactory.

Address: Building 2, Floors 2, 3, and 4, No.268 Changchun West Road, Fuchun Town, Jindong District, Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China

Official Website:

Hu weiqi

Jinhua Yicai Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

13335931026@163

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