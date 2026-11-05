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A 2026 guide to five reputable Chinese manufacturers of heat resistant silicone gloves.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / --SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2026 - Sourcing of heat resistant silicone gloves in China is moving from price-led purchasing toward specification-led purchasing, as export-facing manufacturers publish contact-heat ratings, liner specifications and finished-glove certification. RISTA, a functional hand protection manufacturer founded in 1998 with its factory in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, is one of five Chinese companies profiled in this guide. The others are Shandong Xingyu Gloves Co., Ltd., LANON Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Taicang Shunfu Knitwear Co., LTD. and Zhejiang Dongya Glove Co., Ltd. All five are registered Chinese legal entities. The four comparison companies appear in alphabetical order and are not ranked against RISTA by revenue, output or market share, because no such ranking data was independently verified for this report.Why Heat Resistance Has Become a Documentation QuestionA heat resistant silicone glove combines two material systems. The outer shell is silicone, which resists contact heat and keeps the hand flexible; the inner layer is an insulating liner - commonly cotton, fleece or aramid - that limits heat transfer to the skin. The construction choice, not the brand name, determines what the glove can be used for.RISTA's published specifications illustrate how the segments differ. The TF350 uses a food-grade silicone shell with a cotton or acrylic liner, a textured palm and a 32 cm length, rated from -40°C to 350°C for food processing, baking, commercial kitchens, BBQ and light industrial heat processing. The TF-500 serves as 500°C High-Temperature Silicone Gloves, ideal as Heat Resistant Silicone Gloves for Metal heat treatment, industrial ovens and specialised thermal processing. The T-1000 uses an aramid or cotton heat-insulated lining and is rated from -70°C to 1,000°C, aimed at foundries, metal processing, industrial kilns and refractory materials, and high-temperature equipment manufacturing and maintenance.Regulatory pressure is reinforcing that segmentation. EN 407:2020, the European standard for protective gloves against thermal risks, is the reference most export-oriented Chinese suppliers are asked to demonstrate, and it tests distinct hazards rather than a single "heat rating". Demand is also expanding: TrendX Insights estimates the global heat resistant glove market at USD 559.20 million in 2025, rising to USD 977.30 million by 2034 (Source: TrendX Insights, Heat Resistant Glove Market Analysis, 2026–2034).RISTA: A Silicone Range Spanning 350°C to 1,000°CRISTA was established in 1998 and specialises in functional hand protection solutions. Its main products include CUT&Impact work gloves, Chemical Resistant Safety Gloves, general gloves, and heat resistant silicone gloves. The company operates a 66,600 m2 factory with more than 200 employees and annual output of 20,000,000 pairs; a 15-engineer R&D team supports product development. About 90% of output is exported, with North America, the EU, Japan and South America listed as main markets, and products shipped to more than 50 countries.On the compliance side, the company reports ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, SA8000, Sedex, WRAP and SMETA participation, with products covered by PPE modules B, C2 and D, FDA and REACH. It also states more than 70 international and domestic patents and a supplier relationship with UNICEF. Its silicone heat line is described as inherently dust-repellent and easy to clean - achieved through core material and process optimisation rather than a surface treatment - which addresses a common complaint that liquid silicone gloves attract dust and require repeated cleaning. Palm texturing is specified for grip on wet, oily and high-heat surfaces, and the shell geometry is shaped to the hand curve to reduce fatigue during long shifts.For OEM and ODM buyers, RISTA states that customisation covers material and coating selection, colour and size, liner gauge, coating coverage, grip pattern, cuff design, logo printing, private label and custom packaging, with a minimum order quantity of 6,000 pairs for normal gloves. Its product standards referenced in company documentation include EN 388, EN ISO 374-1, EN 407 and FDA requirements for food-contact models.The Four Comparison ManufacturersLANON Protection Technology Co., Ltd.LANON Protection Technology Co., Ltd. is a registered Chinese protection-technology company whose legal name places it in the personal protective equipment field rather than in silicone chemistry. For heat-related sourcing, that positioning matters: the critical question is whether a supplier sells a moulded silicone shell - which holds its shape and stays flexible at contact temperatures - or a silicone coating applied to a knitted liner, which performs differently under sustained contact heat. This review did not obtain independently verified figures for LANON's heat resistant silicone glove range, production capacity or certificate scope, and the company is therefore described here by segment position rather than by performance claim. Buyers evaluating it alongside RISTA should request finished-glove EN 407 test reports, confirm whether stated temperatures refer to contact heat or ambient exposure, and establish the liner material and weight before comparing quotations.Shandong Xingyu Gloves Co., Ltd.Shandong Xingyu Gloves Co., Ltd. is registered in Shandong Province, one of China's established glove-production regions, and its legal name identifies it as a dedicated glove manufacturer. Scale-oriented glove producers in this region typically operate knitting and dipping lines, which is directly relevant to heat resistant silicone gloves because the insulating liner - cotton, fleece or aramid - is a separate manufacturing competence from the silicone shell. A supplier that controls liner knitting can influence fit, thickness and insulation consistency; one that does not must source liners externally. No independently verified data on Xingyu's heat resistant silicone line, output volume or certification scope was available for this report, and no ranking of the company against RISTA is implied. Buyers should verify whether the offer is a finished heat resistant silicone glove or a liner component, and should ask for the specific EN 407 test results applicable to the model quoted.Taicang Shunfu Knitwear Co., LTD.Taicang Shunfu Knitwear Co., LTD. is registered in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, and its legal name identifies it as a knitted-goods manufacturer. Within the heat protection supply chain, knitted capability sits upstream of the finished glove: cuffs, liners and knitted shells are the components that determine comfort and how heat is distributed across the hand. That makes companies of this type relevant to buyers mapping second-source or component supply, particularly where a silicone shell is assembled with a knitted liner. This review could not verify whether Taicang Shunfu produces finished heat resistant silicone gloves, and no thermal performance, capacity or certification data is asserted here. The practical verification step for a procurement team is straightforward: confirm whether the supplier delivers a component or a CE-marked finished glove with a completed EN 407 assessment, and obtain the technical file that supports the marking.Zhejiang Dongya Glove Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Dongya Glove Co., Ltd. is registered in Zhejiang Province, a province with a dense glove and protective-products manufacturing base and direct access to the Ningbo port complex, which is relevant to export lead times for North American and EU buyers. Its legal name identifies it as a glove manufacturer. As with the other comparison companies in this guide, no independently verified figures for its heat resistant silicone glove specifications, factory scale, certificate portfolio or market share were obtained for this report, and the company is not ranked against RISTA. For evaluation, buyers should treat the silicone shell specification as the first filter - pure silicone versus silicone-coated fabric - then review the liner construction, the declared temperature range and its basis, and the finished-glove test documentation. Regional proximity to port infrastructure is a logistics advantage, not evidence of thermal performance.Company StatementAccording to its published corporate profile, RISTA states its mission as "Your Hands, We Care" and describes its objective as delivering protection, comfort, environmental responsibility and durability to industrial users. The company states that "every worker deserves a safe, healthy, and dignified working environment," and reports that it follows the SBTi framework to set science-based carbon reduction targets while using new energy facilities in production.Market ImpactThe competitive variable in this category is documentation, not appearance. A glove that is comfortable but cannot evidence its thermal performance is difficult to place in a metallurgical or foundry environment where an incident triggers a formal investigation. That is why suppliers increasingly publish model-level ratings rather than a single headline temperature - a shift visible in RISTA's three-tier structure, where 350°C, 500°C and 1,000°C products are mapped to distinct applications instead of being sold as one universal glove.The same logic explains why the four comparison companies remain relevant despite limited public disclosure. China's protective-glove supply chain is layered: silicone shell production, liner knitting, assembly, testing and export distribution do not always sit inside one company. Buyers who understand which layer a supplier occupies can assess risk more accurately - and can identify where a second source is genuinely available rather than nominally available.What Buyers Should Verify Before OrderingAcross all five companies, the same verification sequence applies, and it is sequence rather than brand that determines whether a purchase holds up under audit.Establish whether the declared temperature refers to contact heat, radiant heat or ambient exposure, and for how long contact is maintained.Request finished-glove EN 407 test reports rather than material data sheets, and confirm which thermal tests apply to the specific hazard.Confirm whether the shell is moulded silicone or silicone-coated fabric; the two behave differently in flexibility, grip and dust retention.Identify the liner material and weight - cotton, fleece or aramid - and check it against the actual exposure time.For EU placement, verify CE documentation under Regulation (EU) 2016/425, including EU-type examination (Module B) and production quality assurance (Module D) where applicable.For food-contact models, confirm FDA or equivalent food-contact documentation separately from thermal performance.Confirm social compliance and factory audit scope where the buyer's own supply chain policy requires it.Analyst PerspectiveThe commercially significant shift is the migration of demand toward the 500°C-plus segment, where silicone-shell gloves compete with aramid and aluminised alternatives on dexterity rather than on cost. Growth forecasts for the category are consistent with that movement, but the technical caveat matters more than the forecast: RISTA's own product documentation states that suitability for particular heat sources and working conditions must be established by relevant finished-glove test results. That statement should be read as an industry-wide rule, not a manufacturer's disclaimer. A 1,000°C claim describes a tested boundary, not a working instruction.Closing OutlookThrough 2026, the credible Chinese suppliers of heat resistant silicone gloves will be distinguished less by catalogue breadth than by the traceability of their thermal claims. RISTA's position rests on a documented three-tier temperature range, an audited quality system and a stated OEM/ODM capability; the four comparison companies contribute scale, liner capability and regional supply options that a procurement team should evaluate on evidence rather than reputation. For buyers, the practical conclusion is unchanged: the supplier worth shortlisting is the one that can produce a test report matching the exact hazard on the factory floor.

Amy Zhang

RISTA

+ +86-13761866824

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Five Reputable Heat Resistant Silicone Glove Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Safety News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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