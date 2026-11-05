Philippines Confers Prestigious Order Of Sikatuna On Ambassador, Chanaka Talpahewa

The Philippines has conferred the Order of Sikatuna on Sri Lankan diplomat Dr Chanaka Talpahewa in recognition of his contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. presented the distinction during Talpahewa's farewell call at Malacañang Palace on 28 October 2026. The award carries the rank of Datu, or Grand Cross, with Silver Distinction, according to the Philippine News Agency.

The recognition covered his service in international relations and work as Sri Lanka's representative in the Philippines.

According to Sri Lanka's embassy, his tenure included the resumption of political consultations between the two countries after a five-year interruption, restoring a formal channel for bilateral dialogue.

The embassy also highlighted visits to the Philippines by Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath as part of expanded high-level engagement.

Economic cooperation formed another part of his work. Philippine authorities credited Talpahewa with facilitating investments by Haycarb PLC, an activated carbon manufacturer, and coconut processor Jaindi Exports in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The Sri Lankan embassy said he also helped introduce two Sri Lankan brands to the Philippine market.

On consular matters, it credited him with negotiating a five-year temporary residence visa arrangement for Sri Lankan nationals married to Philippine citizens and living in the country.

His cultural and community initiatives included establishing Sri Lanka's first honorary consulate in the Philippines and organising an exposition of sacred relics from Sri Lanka, according to the embassy.

He also initiated work towards issuing joint postage stamps between the two countries.

Established in 1953, the Order of Sikatuna is the Philippines' national order of diplomatic merit, recognising distinguished contributions to relations with other countries.

Sri Lanka and the Philippines established formal diplomatic relations on 11 January 1961, according to the Philippine News Agency.