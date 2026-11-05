SLID Rings The Bell At CSE To Mark 25 Years Of Corporate Governance Leadership

The Sri Lanka Institute of Directors marked its 25th anniversary with a ceremonial bell-ringing event at the Colombo Stock Exchange, highlighting its plans to expand director education and engagement with public sector boards.

The ceremony brought together exchange representatives, company directors and business leaders to mark the institute's work in corporate governance and board leadership.

SLID said its membership now exceeded 1,000 people representing more than 800 companies. Its activities include Board Leadership Training programmes, specialist committees and forums, policy advocacy and international partnerships.

According to the institute, its programmes have cumulatively reached more than 20,000 participants, involving over 1,000 speakers, trainers and thought leaders.

It reported that director education initiatives had engaged more than 2,000 participants, while leadership, mentorship and diversity programmes had reached over 500 women leaders.

Colombo Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer Rajeeva Bandaranaike congratulated SLID on the anniversary and said strong governance underpinned investor confidence and sustainable capital market growth.

SLID Chairman Dinesh Weerakkody said governance needed to extend beyond compliance, supporting accountability, resilience, innovation and sustainable value creation.

Chief Executive Officer Anitra Perera said the institute intended to widen its reach, strengthen international collaboration and equip directors to respond to increasingly complex responsibilities.

Its planned work includes additional education modules addressing emerging governance challenges, closer engagement with public sector boards and deeper international partnerships.

SLID also intends to develop the National Corporate Director Awards, which recognise leadership and governance across the corporate and public sectors.

The institute is a founding member of the Responsible Business Coalition, alongside the Sri Lanka Bankers' Association's Sustainable Banking Initiative and the Centre for Smart Future.

The anniversary programme linked boardroom responsibilities with the wider role of capital markets, with SLID reiterating plans to work with regulators, market institutions and business leaders on accountable corporate leadership.