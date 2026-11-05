Maliban Group Celebrates Eight Wins At SLIM National Sales Awards 2026

Maliban Group says its sales teams secured eight awards at the SLIM National Sales Awards 2026, recognising their contribution to the company's business and customer relationships.

The group attributed the results to teamwork and consistent sales performance across its markets, alongside its investment in developing employees.

Organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing, the awards recognise sales professionals and teams for their achievements, capabilities and contribution to organisational performance.

The programme marked its 25th anniversary in 2026. According to SLIM, it began in 2000 as a sales training and recognition initiative and subsequently expanded to include structured evaluations and a wider range of industry categories.

Maliban said its sales staff helped maintain relationships with customers and trade partners while supporting the availability of its products in communities across Sri Lanka.

The company linked the awards to its emphasis on collaboration, staff development and continuous improvement.

Maliban says its brand has been part of Sri Lankan households for more than 70 years.