Sri Lanka Shines At APRCE Tokyo 2026: Regional Awards, Retail Leadership And New Opportunities

Sri Lankan retailers received award recognition and secured a regional leadership appointment at the 22nd Asia-Pacific Retailers Convention and Exhibition in Tokyo, according to the Sri Lanka Retailers' Association.

The association facilitated a 16-member business delegation to APRCE Tokyo 2026, which ran from 7 to 10 October under the theme“The Future of Retail: Innovation Meets Tradition”.

Suwanda Industries, associated with Cycle Pure Incense, won the FAPRA Asia-Pacific Award for Best Efforts in Social Responsibility for its initiative,“Suwandaka Saviya – The Hands That Build Hope”, the association said.

The award was presented during the convention's gala programme, recognising the initiative among entries from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Abans PLC received the SLRA Retail Awards 2026 Country Award for“Haritha Wiruwa – Green Hero”. The association described it as the best overall initiative across five award categories.

The country award is distinct from Suwanda Industries' regional FAPRA recognition.

The association also reported that Murali Prakash, FAPRA's outgoing chairman and a past SLRA president, was elected deputy chairman for the federation's next term.

SLRA President Infiyaz Ali presented Sri Lanka's country status report, covering retail's contribution to employment and the economy, changes in the domestic market and opportunities for regional trade and investment.

Delegates attended conference sessions, met regional industry representatives and took part in retail exposure activities, including a facilitated visit to Tokyo's Ginza shopping district.

Participating businesses included Abans, Healthguard, Hameedia, Singer, NoLimit, Lakarcade, One Galle Face Mall and Suwanda Industries.

The Japan Retailers Association and FAPRA organised the convention, with conference and exhibition sessions at the Tokyo International Forum.

SLRA said the mission was intended to connect Sri Lankan businesses with international knowledge, regional networks and prospective partners.

The programme provided opportunities to examine retail trends and explore cooperation with counterparts across the region.