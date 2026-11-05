FTA, Business Forums Can Triple India-Poland Trade By 2030: Polish Envoy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) India and Poland may not only double but even triple their bilateral trade by 2030, driven by the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement and growing business engagement, Polish Ambassador to India Piotr Antoni Switalski said on Thursday.

In an interview with IANS, Switalski said that if we make full use of the opportunities created by the agreement and translate the discussions held during the two business forums into concrete projects, we may not only double but even triple our bilateral trade.

He said the current level of trade does not reflect the actual potential of the two economies.

While highlighting the economic outcome of the Polish Prime Minister's recent visit to India, Switalski said two business forums were held in New Delhi and Bengaluru, the largest ever in bilateral relations.

“More than 100 Polish companies participated in the visit, while nearly 200 Indian companies joined discussions. Thirteen contracts, MoUs and letters of interest were concluded,” he added.

On the FTA, Switalski said Poland has strongly advocated early signing and implementation.

“We very much hope that the agreement will be signed at the beginning of December and enter into force early next year,” he said.

On investment, he said Indian investment in Poland is already significant, but Polish investment in India remains below potential.

“We warmly invite Indian companies to invest in Poland, establish operations and use Poland as a gateway to expand into European markets,” he told IANS.

On defence, Switalski said both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada's recent visit to Warsaw would lead to new contracts and agreements.

On energy, he said Polish companies are interested in working with Indian partners in solar and green hydrogen.