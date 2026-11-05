Karan Johar On Trying To Dissuade His Kids From Entering Bollywood: I'll Be Too Old To Protect Them At That Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about his concerns over his children entering the film industry.

He said that he is almost trying to dissuade them from joining the business because he fears he may not be able to protect them when they eventually enter the world of Bollywood.

Karan made the revelation while discussing parenting and the challenges of raising children in the film industry, on an episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

He said that although he is deeply connected to the business himself, he is conscious of the difficulties and pressures that come with being part of Bollywood.“Well, look, as I said, it's not an easy place. It's tough. I am almost dissuading my children from the business. And everybody says, 'Why are you doing that? Why are you doing that?'

“I am like, look, I will be too old to protect them at that time,” Karan said. Kareena Kapoor then offered a different perspective on parents being protective of their children.

“But I feel maybe the protection is also what is causing the issue. I think sometimes we just have to, like, probably just... you know, we're all so protective towards our children,” she added.

“I feel sometimes our parents just let us go and say, 'Karni hai toh karo, you know, karo. You have to go and 'ragdo.'” Karan agreed with her before the conversation moved on.

For the uninitiated, Karan is the father of twins, son Yash and daughter Roohi whom he welcomed via surrogacy in February 2017.

The twins were named after members of Karan's family. Yash was named after his late father, filmmaker Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

Karan Johar himself is the son of veteran producer Yash Johar and has built one of Hindi cinema's most prominent production houses.

–IANS

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