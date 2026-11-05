Gujarat To Set Up Export Promotion Council To Help Msmes, Startups Access Global Markets

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) The Gujarat government has approved the establishment of a dedicated Gujarat Export Promotion Council (GEPC) to help industries, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, access international markets and increase the state's exports.

The council will function as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Industries and Mines Department and provide a single institutional platform for export-related guidance, market access, technical assistance, finance and logistics support.

It will also prepare district-specific export promotion plans to identify local products and industries with the potential to reach international markets.

According to a government resolution dated November 3, the GEPC will be established as a wholly state-owned, non-profit private limited company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, with its registered office in Gandhinagar.

The proposal follows recommendations by a task force constituted to enhance the competitiveness of Gujarat's manufacturing sector, which identified export development as one of the three key pillars of industrial growth.

The Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) prepared a report in May 2025 recommending the establishment of a dedicated export promotion institution.

The proposal was subsequently approved by the state government following its submission by the Industries Commissionerate.

The council will focus on helping smaller enterprises overcome difficulties in accessing foreign markets, including limited awareness of international market requirements, export procedures, regulations and mandatory certifications.

It will provide assistance in identifying overseas markets, developing entry strategies, business consultancy, mentoring and handholding. It will also organise training programmes, workshops, seminars and skill development initiatives for entrepreneurs and exporters.

Through partnerships with government institutions and trade organisations, the council will facilitate participation in domestic and international trade fairs and marketing programmes.

To ease export-related processes, the GEPC plans to develop digital trade platforms, an exporter portal, common facility centres, incubation centres, testing and certification facilities and logistics support systems.

Exporters will also receive assistance with product quality testing, international certifications, trade finance, insurance, pre-shipment and post-shipment financial facilities and supply chain management.

The council will provide guidance on market intelligence, trade analytics, product development, branding and compliance with international regulations.

A major component of its work will be preparing a separate District Export Promotion Plan for every district, in line with the state's Export Promotion Strategy.

These plans will be periodically updated after assessing district-level production capacities, industrial specialisations, market demand and export potential.

District Export Promotion Councils (DEPCs), along with regional and sector-specific institutions, will coordinate and monitor export-related activities.

The government also plans to undertake international branding and marketing campaigns to establish Gujarat-manufactured products as recognised global brands.

Alongside promoting exports, the council will work to reduce import dependence by identifying sectors relying on imports and extending technical, financial and advisory support to manufacturers to develop domestic alternatives.

The GEPC will also encourage the use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, digitisation and Industry 4.0, in export-related processes.

It will promote sustainable exports through green technologies, environmentally friendly products and compliance with international environmental standards.

Support will also be extended to exporters seeking intellectual property rights, including patents, trademarks and copyrights, in foreign markets.

The council will assist in addressing international trade disputes, legal issues and non-tariff barriers. The company's initial authorised and paid-up capital has been fixed at Rs one lakh, with the entire share capital to be held in the name of the Governor through authorised nominees of the state government.

It will be empowered to raise funds and secure loans from banks and financial institutions in accordance with legal provisions.

The board will have between three and 15 members, with the Chief Secretary serving as its chairperson and the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary or Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department as vice-chairperson.

The Industries Commissioner will serve as managing director. Representatives from the Ports and Transport Department, Cottage and Rural Industries Department, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department, MSME Commissionerate, Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), iNDEXTb, Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board and Finance Department will also be part of the board.

The council is intended to bring export promotion activities under a common institutional framework and connect production capabilities across Gujarat's districts with international markets.