Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Raj CM As BJP Holds 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' March In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at his official residence in Jaipur by presenting him with a bouquet on Thursday.

During their meeting, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister discussed various development initiatives, ongoing projects and important schemes related to Rajasthan.

The meeting came ahead of the BJP's planned march, which witnessed the participation of senior national and state-level leaders.

The party has said that the programme will focus on strengthening democratic values and mobilising public support against what it describes as the opposition's attempts to create confusion over electoral processes.

The BJP is organising a 'Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) march in Jaipur on Thursday, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other senior party leaders in attendance.

The march is being organised amid the BJP's allegations that the opposition is misleading the public through claims of 'vote theft'.

According to BJP chief spokesperson and state coordinator of the campaign, Ramlal Sharma, the march started at 11 a.m. from Ramlila Maidan and passed through Chaura Rasta and will conclude at Tripolia Gate.

Besides Vaishnaw and Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, state in-charge and MP Sanjay Bhatia, organisational general secretary Ajey Kumar and Jaipur MP Manju Sharma are also participating.

A large number of party office-bearers, elected representatives and workers are also expected to join the programme.

Ramlal Sharma said the opposition had been consistently misleading people by making what he described as false allegations of vote theft.

He added that the campaign aimed to protect democratic values and create public awareness against anarchy.

BJP is organising similar marches against the opposition in other states as well.