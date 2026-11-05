Martha Stewart Explains How Chocolate Spill Led To Controversial Halloween Costume

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Martha Stewart has explained how an accidental chocolate spill involving Today show host Craig Melvin led to her controversial Halloween costume, which sparked criticism online.

According to TMZ, the 85-year-old lifestyle personality addressed the incident during the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, November 3.

Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

Martha claimed that Craig accidentally spilled chocolate on the white sweater she had planned to wear to a Halloween party.

The incident happened during the October 30 episode of Today, when Craig, dressed as Snoop Dogg, joined Martha for a Halloween cooking segment.

While helping her decorate a cheesecake, Craig accidentally spilled chocolate ganache on her clothing.

Martha joked, "Real Snoop would never do that," while Craig apologised for the accident.

Speaking about what happened afterwards, Martha explained that she discovered the stained sweater shortly before leaving for a Halloween party.

With only 10 minutes to get ready, she decided to dress as a homeless person instead.

Martha completed the costume with ripped jeans, a cardigan, a black beanie and makeup resembling dirt on her face. She also carried a sign reading, "I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!"

According to TMZ, Martha faced criticism after sharing photos of the costume on Instagram, with social media users accusing her of making light of homelessness.

She later deleted the photos and issued a statement to the outlet on November 1, explaining that she had intended to raise awareness about the issue.

"I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention," she said.

Martha later apologised on Instagram, acknowledging that her choice of costume had been insensitive.

"Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry," she wrote.

Her latest explanation comes days after the apology, with Martha now saying the last-minute costume idea came about because of the chocolate spill.

Martha Stewart apologises after backlash over homelessness-themed Halloween costume 10 best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2026, from Heidi Klum to Harry Styles From Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton, 4 celebrity Halloween looks of 2026

ALSO READ