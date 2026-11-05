8Th Pay Commission: Will Pension Jump From Rs 25000 To Rs 87500? Check Latest Updates

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The 8th Pay Commission is currently holding meetings with employee unions, but the final picture on salary and pension hikes remains unclear.

The 8th Pay Commission completes one year of its formation. The government formed it on November 3, 2025, and gave it 18 months to submit the report by May 2027. The commission has met various state employee unions, but the exact changes in salary and pension are still unclear.

Various reports are making big predictions right now. Strong rumours suggest a massive benefit awaits pensioners. The basic pension of Rs 25,000 might directly jump to Rs 87,500 once the government approves the pay commission recommendations.

Let us look at the new information available so far. The government will take the final call only after the report arrives. The 8th Pay Commission is currently holding regular meetings with employee unions and discussing their major demands.

The official team visited Mumbai last October. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha on August 10 that the commission has not submitted its report. The government will decide the fitment factor and rollout date only after reviewing the final recommendations.

The commission report and the subsequent government decision will finally determine the salary, pension, and other benefits for employees. However, various experts and reporting agencies are already estimating the potential salary and pension hikes based on union demands.

The government has not made any official comments yet. You should rely only on the Ministry of Finance and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) for the latest and most accurate updates regarding the 8th Pay Commission.

Employee unions have raised some major demands during their discussions with the 8th Pay Commission team. They want a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000 and a fitment factor of 3.833. This clearly shows what the employees are expecting this time.

The government will ultimately decide whether to accept these changes or not. People are widely discussing fitment factor numbers like 2.57, 2.86, 3.00, and 3.15 right now, but the authorities have not officially approved any of these figures.

A recently viral claim suggests that the basic pension of Rs 25,000 could increase to Rs 87,500. This estimated pension hike calculation relies entirely on the demand for a 3.5 fitment factor under the new pay commission.

The government will review the recommendations and announce the revisions only after the pay commission submits its final report. This means the exact quantum of salary or pension hike depends completely on the final government decision.