Bengaluru Food Shock: Hotels Raise Menu Prices By 15% Idli, Dosa, Coffee And Meals Get Costlier

Eating out in Bengaluru is becoming more expensive, with several hotels and eateries increasing menu prices by 10% to 15% amid rising raw material costs. The revision is adding to the everyday expenses of office-goers, students and residents who regularly depend on restaurants and darshinis for their meals.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the increase comes as hotel operators struggle to absorb higher prices of essential ingredients, including rice, milk, curd and pulses. The cost of rice has reportedly climbed from Rs 65 per kg to as much as Rs 95 per kg over the past month, putting additional pressure on restaurant owners.

The increase in milk prices has further affected establishments that depend heavily on dairy products. Following the Rs 8-per-litre increase in Nandini milk prices, hotels have also faced higher expenses for preparing coffee, tea, curd-based dishes and other popular menu items.

Customers are already noticing the difference in their daily food bills. Coffee and tea prices have increased by around Rs 3 to Rs 5 at several establishments. Breakfast favourites have also become more expensive, with dosa prices rising from around Rs 100 to Rs 110-115 at some hotels.

However, not all establishments have revised their entire menus. Some hotel owners have initially increased prices only for beverages, while others are waiting for greater clarity on raw material costs before making further changes.

Hoteliers say the repeated rise in essential commodity prices has left them with limited options. They argue that passing on at least part of the additional expenses to customers is necessary to keep businesses running.

The price revision has also drawn criticism from customers, who feel that the increase in menu prices is disproportionate to the rise in individual ingredient costs.

With Bengaluru's hotels serving thousands of people every day, the latest revision could make routine breakfasts, evening coffee breaks and affordable meals more expensive for regular customers.