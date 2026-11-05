Rajasthan: Massive Blast At Firecracker Warehouse Kills Two People

Tragic Explosion in Nagaur

2 people were killed and another injured after a massive explosion occurred at a firecracker warehouse in Badli village under Nagaur police station limits in Rajasthan on Thursday. According to the information, three people were present at the warehouse when the explosion took place. Two of them died on the spot, while the third person sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital in Nagaur. The explosion was so powerful that it was heard several kilometres away. The impact also caused parts of the victims' bodies to be thrown onto nearby houses. Police personnel who reached the spot collected the remains and sent them to the mortuary.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Police personnel, fire brigade teams and 108 ambulance services rushed to the spot following the incident. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, while several nearby houses were also reported to have sustained damage due to the explosion. Nagaur Tehsildar Narsingh Tank said the fire had been completely brought under control and that an investigation was underway.“There is a fire at the site. The fire has now been completely brought under control. We are currently investigating the situation. We have received reports that two people have died. We will conduct an investigation; the details will emerge through the inquiry. Whatever the facts are, they will come to light,” he said.

Warehouse Background and Victim Details

According to Circle Officer Jatin Jain, the premises had been operating as a warehouse for gunpowder and firecrackers for a long time. The explosion occurred after the gunpowder caught fire, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to another. Police said the warehouse was licensed and the owners had the required documents. Those associated with the business had reportedly been involved in the trade for several years. The exact cause of the explosion will be established after the investigation. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Aamir and Mujeeb, who were related as brothers-in-law. The injured person is receiving treatment at the government hospital in Nagaur. Nagaur Tehsildar Narsingh Tank and other officials reached the spot to oversee the situation. The fire was brought under control with the assistance of fire brigade teams. Further investigation is underway.

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