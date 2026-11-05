Bollywood Vibes In Montana: Governor Hosts First Diwali Celebration

Bollywood Meets Montana: A Historic Diwali Celebration

'London Thumakda' brought a touch of Bollywood to Montana as locals danced to the popular Hindi film song during Diwali celebrations hosted for the first time at the Governor's Mansion in Helena, turning the occasion into a vibrant showcase of Indian culture and traditions. The adorable dance performance by Montanans, which won hearts at the celebrations, was among the festive highlights of the event hosted by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte.

Sharing glimpses of the celebrations, India in Seattle, in a series of posts on X, said that Diwali was being celebrated at the Governor's Mansion for the first time. "Celebrating Diwali: London Thumakda, Montana Style! Adorable London Thumakda dance by Montanans wins hearts at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Governor Greg Gianforte at the Governor's Mansion," the post reads.

Consulate Engagement and Leadership Recognition

"Diwali hosted for the 1st time ever at Montana Governor's Mansion! CGI Seattle, in partnership with Montana World Affairs Council, organised a special celebration of Diwali at the Governor's Mansion in Helena, bringing together Montana's leadership, Indian-American community and friends of India!" reads another post.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Seattle also thanked Governor Greg Gianforte, First Lady Susan Gianforte and Helena Mayor Emily Dean for welcoming the Consulate and the Indian-American community.

During the Diwali celebrations, Consul General welcomed Governor Gianforte back from his recent successful visit to India, where he led a 36-member Montana delegation and looked forward to building on the visit's outcomes.

In another post, India in Seattle described the occasion as a special first Diwali in the "Big Sky Country", adding that Governor Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte had welcomed the festival to the Governor's Mansion in Helena for the first time. "A Special First Diwali in Big Sky Country! Governor Greg Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte welcomed Diwali celebrations to the Governor's Mansion in Helena for the very first time! Watch the festive moments!"

Wider Diwali Recognition in Washington State

The celebrations were part of wider Diwali festivities and acknowledgements across Washington state, with several local administrations recognising the festival and India's cultural traditions. On November 3, India in Seattle shared posts thanking the mayors and city councils of Kent, Tacoma and Lynnwood for issuing proclamations on Diwali.

City Proclamations

"Happy Diwali from the City of Kent! Thank Hon'ble Mayor Dana Ralph and members of the Kent City Council for issuing a proclamation on Diwali and honouring India's rich cultural traditions!" one post read.

In a similar message, the Consulate acknowledged Tacoma Mayor Anders Ibsen and members of the Tacoma City Council for issuing a Diwali proclamation. "Happy Diwali from City of Tacoma! Thank Hon'ble Mayor Anders Ibsen and members of the Tacoma City Council for issuing a proclamation on Diwali and honouring India's rich cultural traditions!" the post stated.

The Consulate also extended its appreciation to Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst and members of the city council for recognising the festival. "Happy Diwali from the City of Lynnwood! Thank Hon'ble Mayor George Hurst and members of the Lynnwood City Council for issuing a proclamation on Diwali and honouring India's rich cultural traditions!" another post read.

The celebrations and proclamations reflected the growing visibility of Diwali in American public life, with Indian cultural traditions being celebrated and recognised by local communities and elected representatives. The posts were shared under the hashtag #DilSeDiwali and tagged the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian diaspora, the Prime Minister's Office and other Indian diplomatic and government handles. (ANI)

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