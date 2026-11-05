China Urges Middle Eastern Countries to Establish New Security Framework
(MENAFN) China has urged countries across the Middle East to work together toward establishing a “new regional architecture” aimed at ensuring shared, comprehensive and sustainable security.
“It is our hope that regional countries will uphold the principles of mutual respect and good-neighborliness, jointly create a new regional architecture for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and realize lasting peace in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference on Wednesday.
Mao revealed that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had recently held separate discussions in Beijing with Saudi and Iranian national security officials, focusing on developments across the Middle East and the Gulf.
She emphasized that maintaining stability in these areas has implications extending far beyond regional borders, noting that it affects the welfare of local populations as well as global energy supplies and international peace and security.
China is prepared to expand its diplomatic engagement and maintain closer communication with Saudi Arabia, Iran and other countries in the region as tensions continue to rise, Mao said.
“The pressing priority is to avoid resumption of conflicts in the Middle East, which will inflict great suffering on the people in the region,” she added.
“It is our hope that regional countries will uphold the principles of mutual respect and good-neighborliness, jointly create a new regional architecture for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and realize lasting peace in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference on Wednesday.
Mao revealed that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had recently held separate discussions in Beijing with Saudi and Iranian national security officials, focusing on developments across the Middle East and the Gulf.
She emphasized that maintaining stability in these areas has implications extending far beyond regional borders, noting that it affects the welfare of local populations as well as global energy supplies and international peace and security.
China is prepared to expand its diplomatic engagement and maintain closer communication with Saudi Arabia, Iran and other countries in the region as tensions continue to rise, Mao said.
“The pressing priority is to avoid resumption of conflicts in the Middle East, which will inflict great suffering on the people in the region,” she added.
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